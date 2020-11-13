‘The Great British Baking Present’ Hits Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 List

“The Great British Baking Present” (or “Bake Off,” relying in your aspect of the Atlantic) is clearly not having too many soggy bottoms this season, a minimum of so far as its viewership complete is anxious.

The cosy cooking present has cracked into Nielsen’s high 10 record of most-watched reveals on streaming for the week of Oct. 12. Throughout that week, “Bake Off” was watched for a complete of over half a billion minutes, inserting it in fifth place within the general record. Anticipate Paul, Prue, Noel and new host Matt Lucas to remain there for some time, on condition that the season could be very a lot nonetheless within the oven with six episodes left after that individual week.

The remainder of the highest 10 seems to be fairly acquainted to the week prior, with “The Haunting of Bly Manor” overtaking Emmy darling “Schitt’s Creek” into first place. Amazon’s “The Boys” dropped off the record for the primary time in a number of weeks, which means that Netflix was the lone streaming service represented this time round.

Nielsen’s rating relies on the quantity of minutes customers who’ve entry to platforms are streaming throughout the week. It also needs to be famous that streamers like Netflix and Amazon don’t launch their very own detailed streaming numbers and these are primarily based on Nielsen estimates. Nielsen components in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney Plus into its high 10 streaming measurements.

Right here is that this week’s high 10:

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” (Netflix) (9 episodes) – 1,821 minutes (tens of millions)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) (80 episodes) – 1,373 minutes (tens of millions)

“The 100” (Netflix) (100 episodes) – 933 minutes (tens of millions)

“The Workplace” (Netflix) (192 episodes) – 900 minutes (tens of millions)

“Great British Baking Present” (Netflix) (60 episodes) – 674 minutes (tens of millions)

“Legal Minds” (Netflix) (277 episodes) – 647 minutes (tens of millions)

“Gray’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (361 episodes) – 629 minutes (tens of millions)

“NCIS” (Netflix) (353 episodes) – 618 minutes (tens of millions)

“Hubie Halloween” (Netflix) (1 episode) – 608 minutes (tens of millions)

“The Blacklist” (Netflix) (152 episodes) – 591 minutes (tens of millions)