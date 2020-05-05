The Great British Sewing Bee returns – here’s everything you need to know

The Great British Sewing Bee is again for an astonishing sixth season on the BBC.

However for the primary time in its historical past, there’s a little bit of change…

Fortunately, we have now everything you need to know in regards to the collection, together with the beginning date, and plucky contestants prepared to present you their expertise.

When is The Great British Sewing Bee on TV?

The sixth collection of The Great British Sewing Bee airs on BBC One (for the primary time in its historical past) on Wednesday nights at 9pm.

After every episode has aired, it’s going to go on to BBC iPlayer.

The place is The Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

Since 2019, The Great British Sewing Bee has been filmed in Bermondsey, London.

The haberdashery is discovered on Tanner Road, a few 10 minute stroll from London Bridge and the River Thames.

If you assume you recognise the placement, you’re proper… the brick-walled scene is most notably the house of the Dragon’s Den!

The location can also be used for photoshoots and personal occasions.

Who’s the host of The Great British Sewing Bee?

Final 12 months, Joe Lycett took over from Claudia Winkleman because the host and he’s again for the 2020 collection.

Joe is greatest recognized for his comedy stand-up routines in addition to his shopper rights programme, Joe Lycett’s Obtained Your Again, which airs on Channel 4.

Earlier within the 12 months, he modified his title by deed ballot to Hugo Boss as a part of his investigations on his present into how the style large was issuing stop and desist letters to companies which have the world “boss” of their names.

Nonetheless, in April 2020, Joe confirmed he could be altering his title again, telling his tens of millions of followers on Twitter: “It’s time for me to return to Joe Lycett. In tomorrow’s episode [Friday 17th April] me and my staff safe one of many largest monetary victories ever seen on a shopper TV present. It’s price tens of millions. It might be improper for the corporate Hugo Boss to in any approach take declare of this victory or certainly the various different victories throughout the collection.”

Joe has additionally featured on exhibits comparable to Reside On the Apollo, Celeb Juice and By no means Thoughts the Buzzcocks.

Who’re the judges on The Great British Sewing Bee?

The contestants need to impress exacting judges Esme Younger and Patrick Grant. Esme teaches on the prestigious Central St Martin’s Faculty in London and has labored as a movie costume designer, even stitching Bridget Jones’s well-known bunny woman outfit. Patrick is an acclaimed menswear designer.

Patrick and Esme be part of Joe to movie the collection in London’s stylish Bermondsey neighbourhood.

Who’re the contestants in season six of The Great British Sewing Bee?

This 12 months, there are 12 contestants all vying for the profitable crown.

Liz

Age: 37

Liz has a love of black and gray garments however will she have the opportunity to stray from her goth palette?

Hazel

Age: 26

Household-woman Hazel is used to spending time alone making her creations and she or he loves making matching gadgets for her household.

Matt

Age: 43

Matt makes costumes for drag exhibits so is used to the massive and the daring – however will his seems to be impress the judges?

Nicole

Age: 42

Nicole is a jewelry maker and has a lover of everything silver and gold.

Alex

Age: 24

Alex might very nicely land a job on Strictly Come Dancing after this as he specialises in making his personal ballroom dance garments.

Peter

Age: 40

An enormous fan of Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen, Peter has a rebellious facet and is out to impress.

Therese

Age: 64

Therese is an enormous fan of “make do and mend” and is the queen of upcycling, however can she win the judges over?

Ali

Age: 48

Ali makes her personal {golfing} garments however will her sports activities expertise be transferrable to The Great British Sewing Bee?

Mark

Age: 42

Lover of all-things classic, will Mark have the opportunity to impress the judges along with his throwbacks to the previous?

Clare

Age: 37

Like Mark, Clare is into her classic stitching, however will she discover competitors in her fellow contestant?

Fiona

Age: 56

Fiona has been crafting all her life and has discovered a penchant of constructing her personal garments.

Angillia

Age: 62

Angillia loves making brilliant and vibrant creations however will they stand out from the gang?

Will or not it’s again?

Sure! The collection is anticipated to return in 2021 and functions are open for contestants. If you assume you’ve bought what it takes to impress Patrick and Esme you can apply to participate within the collection right here. Simply make certain you get your utility in earlier than the time limit of seventh June.

The Great British Sewing Bee airs on Wednesday nights on BBC One at 9pm. If you’re in search of extra to watch try our TV Information.