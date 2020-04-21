The Great British Sewing Bee returns – here’s everything you need to know

The Great British Sewing Bee is making its method again for an astonishing sixth season on the BBC.

However for the primary time in its historical past, there might be a little bit of change…

Fortunately, we’ve got everything you need to know concerning the new collection, together with the beginning date, and plucky contestants prepared to present you their expertise.

When does The Great British Sewing Bee begin?

There’s excellent news for followers of the skill-based present – we don’t have lengthy to wait.

The sixth collection of The Great British Sewing Bee will air on BBC One (for the primary time in its historical past) at 9pm from Wednesday 22nd April.

After every episode has aired, it should go on to BBC iPlayer.

Who’s the host of The Great British Sewing Bee?

Final 12 months, Joe Lycett took over from Claudia Winkleman because the host and he’s again for the 2020 collection.

Joe is greatest recognized for his comedy stand-up routines in addition to his client rights programme, Joe Lycett’s Received Your Again, which airs on Channel 4.

Earlier within the 12 months, he modified his title by deed ballot to Hugo Boss as a part of his investigations on his present into how the style large was issuing stop and desist letters to companies which have the world “boss” of their names.

Nevertheless, in April 2020, Joe confirmed he could be altering his title again, telling his hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter: “It’s time for me to return to Joe Lycett. In tomorrow’s episode [Friday 17th April] me and my staff safe one of many largest monetary victories ever seen on a client TV present. It’s value hundreds of thousands. It will be incorrect for the corporate Hugo Boss to in any method take declare of this victory or certainly the numerous different victories throughout the collection.”

Joe has additionally featured on reveals reminiscent of Dwell On the Apollo, Superstar Juice and By no means Thoughts the Buzzcocks.

You possibly can learn extra about Joe Lycett right here.

Who’re the contestants in season six of The Great British Sewing Bee?

This 12 months, there are 12 contestants all vying for the profitable crown.

Liz

Age: 37

Liz has a love of black and gray garments however will she give you the chance to stray from her goth palette?

Hazel

Age: 26

Household-woman Hazel is used to spending time alone making her creations and she or he loves making matching gadgets for her household.

Matt

Age: 43

Matt makes costumes for drag reveals so is used to the large and the daring – however will his seems to be impress the judges?

Nicole

Age: 42

Nicole is a jewelry maker and has a lover of everything silver and gold.

Alex

Age: 24

Alex may very effectively land a job on Strictly Come Dancing after this as he specialises in making his personal ballroom dance garments.

Peter

Age: 40

A giant fan of Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen, Peter has a rebellious aspect and is out to impress.

Therese

Age: 64

Therese is an enormous fan of “make do and mend” and is the queen of upcycling, however can she win the judges over?

Ali

Age: 48

Ali makes her personal {golfing} garments however will her sports activities expertise be transferrable to The Great British Sewing Bee?

Mark

Age: 42

Lover of all-things classic, will Mark give you the chance to impress the judges along with his throwbacks to the previous?

Clare

Age: 37

Like Mark, Clare is into her classic stitching, however will she discover competitors in her fellow contestant?

Fiona

Age: 56

Fiona has been crafting all her life and has discovered a penchant of constructing her personal garments.

Angillia

Age: 62

Angillia loves making vivid and vibrant creations however will they stand out from the gang?

Is there a trailer?

Sure! And it’s beautiful, however that’s simply what we’d anticipate from The Great British Sewing Bee.

Hopefully the return of this can present some mild reduction within the coming weeks ???????? pic.twitter.com/oSYEHSIBc8 — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) March 18, 2020

The Great British Sewing Bee returns to BBC One on Wednesday 22nd April at 9pm.