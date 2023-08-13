The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 11 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

An American reality programming competition program called The Great Christmas Light Fight is created across multiple towns.

Brady Connell, Max Swedlow, Thom Beers, with Jennifer Mullin are the show’s executive producers.

The Great Christmas Light Fight’s first season premiered on December 9, 2013, and ran from 2013 to 2014.

The Great Christmas Light Fight will return with season 10 on ABC after nine spectacular seasons.

During the first month of the Christmas season, back-to-back episodes of the popular decorating competition series will air. On October 28, 2021, the tenth season of the program was renewed.

Viewers may anticipate larger and brighter illumination in the next season as four families embrace contemporary technology to adorn their houses.

The reality competition program “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on ABC has become into a seasonal classic.

As part of ABC’s Christmas programming lineup, the show is normally shown in a double-lane in two-hour programs on Mondays during the initial three weeks of Dec each year.

In Newark, California, the Hellewell family develops an amazing interactive exhibit that makes people of all ages feel like tiny kids with their specially created inflatables, a huge playable piano, and more.

In Scottsdale, Arizona, the Pratt family exhibits its confectionery-themed exhibition with the first-ever motorized amusement park ride that takes visitors through Lollipop Lane, Peppermint Place, or Marshmallow Way.

The co-hosts and judges of the program, Taniya Nayak and Carter Oosterhouse, tour extravagantly decorated American homes.

Four families compete in each hour-long show to find whose home has the most extravagant décor. The usage of lighting, general aesthetic, and holiday spirit are evaluated while judging the homeowners.

The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 11 Release Date

The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 11 will air in 2023, ABC announced prior to the start of the tenth season. The number of episodes and other details should be disclosed shortly.

The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 11 Cast

Since it is a reality competition series, there is no established cast. But the judges from the previous season—Michael Moloney, Sabrina Soto, Carter Oosterhouse, as well as Taniya Nayak—will probably be back.

The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 11 Trailer

The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 11 Plot

The Great Christmas Light Fight showcases a number of people or groups in each episode, each with a spectacular display of holiday lights.

The competitors are chosen in advance by the producers. The three criteria used to judge the displays are the utilization of lights, overall design, or holiday spirit.

The judge(s) will carefully inspect each exhibit after giving it a complete introduction. The judges’ panel will reconvene after reviewing each participant to reveal the winner and extend their congratulations.

The winner is given a $50,000 prize and a special trophy after each presentation. On October 28, 2014, the show aired an episode with a Halloween theme called The Great Halloween Fright Fight.

The judges evaluated the episodes based on three criteria: overall design, Halloween spirit, or creativity.

There have been 10 seasons altogether thus far. On November 28, 2022, the new season officially began. In 2019, the last season will broadcast.

Taniya Nayak, meantime, is a leading interior designer in the country. On the Food Network and HGTV, she offers a design expert.

She is a business owner of Taniya Nayak Design, Inc. in Boston. Taniya has been on a number of home remodeling programs, including Restaurant: Impossible and Destination Design.

In Fremantle, The Great Christmas Light Fight is presented. The series’ executive producers are Felicia Aaron White, Brady Connell, and Max Swedlow.