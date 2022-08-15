The great controversy in Racing-Boca: the clear penalty that Rapallini did not charge by the hand of Jonathan Gómez after the VAR call

Racing Club and Boca Juniors starred in one of the best matches on date 13 of the Professional League. They tied 0-0, but the classic played in Avellaneda was really electrifying, with a first half in which the Academy was much superior and a complement, especially in the end, where Xeneize could have walked away with the three points.

And in this context the referee Fernando Rapallini was decisive because he committed a gross error by not sanctioning a clear penalty for Boca Juniors by Jonathan Gomez, with the game almost over. Although he received the call from the VAR and went to observe the play, the judge dismissed the technology notice and chose to end the match.

In the repetitions it is seen that there is a voluntary hand by Jonathan Gómez, who had launched himself together with Sebastián Villa in search of the ball. When the Racing Club footballer falls to the ground, a priori it can be considered natural, but then the player makes an unnatural movement and holds the ball with the palm of his left hand. By action it should have been considered as a hand infraction.

In these cases, one wonders what Fernando Rapallini could have seen to avoid taking the penalty. What I perceive is that the referee did not want to be guilty of defining the match, because it was the last play of the match. It is clear that if the VAR calls it, it is because it considers that it is not a natural hand, but it does not even call it.

Of course, the one who values ​​it is Rapallini, but no one would call him if he didn’t consider that hand at the last minute to be a penalty infraction. The VAR was in charge of Fernando Espinoza (and Andrés Merlos as assistant), two international referees who receive the same instructions on when and how infractions should be considered.

KEEP READING:

Did Benedetto and Zambrano fight at halftime between Racing-Boca? The images that raised suspicions

The measure analyzed by PSG to close the controversy between Mbappé and Neymar, which has already been transferred to the networks

Diego Simeone’s unusual response to the rumors that bring Cristiano Ronaldo closer to Atlético de Madrid

In a controversial ending, Racing and Boca Juniors tied 0-0 for the Professional League