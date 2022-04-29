The great controversy in River Plate’s victory against Colo Colo: why Matías Suárez’s goal that opened the match should have been annulled

Díaz’s infraction that started the play of Matías Suárez’s goal

the duel between Colo Colo y River Plate was closed, there were eight minutes to go until the end of the fight for Group F of the Liberators cup. Alexander Oroz I was trying to get out on the left flank, when Paulo Diaz he threw himself to sweep along the sideline. In an effort to recover the ball, the defender committed a clear offense against his rival. However, the referee Alexis Herrera did not penalize The ball stayed inside the field, the former San Lorenzo got up quickly, accelerated and was the initial point of the goal with which Matías Suárez opened the victory by 2 to 1 in the Monumental de Santiago.

The sequence continued with Díaz himself receiving almost like a hitch at the door of the opponent’s area, extending for the projection of Andrés Herrera, who centered low for the entrance of the Cordovan, who took advantage of the error of the Carabalí goalkeeper before his first attempt. But all this should not have happened if the Venezuelan, as was appropriate, he marked the foul and also admonished Díaz.

The curious thing is that the soccer players of the Chilean cast did not protest the infraction. Then, Esequiel Barco extended the advantage with a great shot from outside the area in which there was no irregularity. Yes, the Millionaire had been harmed in the first half, when Falcón elbowed Julián Álvarez who deserved the red card.

The victory allowed Núñez’s team to reach 9 points in three games in their area, which leads with a distance of three units over their closest rival, precisely Colo Colo. Thus, he left behind two games of doubts for the League Cup, in which he lost 3-0 to Talleres de Córdoba (with substitutes) and drew 1-1 against Atlético Tucumán. The fixture awaits this Saturday from 9:30 p.m. the match against Atlético Tucumán for the domestic contest. And on Thursday, May 5, River will have the opportunity to seal its passage to the second round of the Libertadores in the visit to Fortaleza.

