The great controversy in the Champions League due to VAR: was the hand in Chelsea’s goal against Real Madrid properly sanctioned?

The quarterfinal series between Real Madrid y Chelsea It had all the condiments. After a convincing win by Merengue in the first leg played in England, in the second leg the 3-1 was repeated this time for The Blues and the pass to the semifinals was defined in extra time. There, the one who got a badge was the local team that advanced to the semifinals with an aggregate 5-4.

Although the game was very entertaining and full of good goals, there was a specific action that generated great controversy. Not only among the protagonists present in the stadium Santiago Bernabeubut also on social networks where an intense debate originated.

The reason was once again the fair application or not of the VAR. At 16 minutes of the complement, with the meeting 2-0 in favor of Chelsea, the visiting cast reached the goal that gave them the classification through Marcos Alonso. Nevertheless, the technology acted and annulled the goal for a previous hand.

The action began after a loss of the ball by Ferland Mendy in front of the stalking of two rivals. Immediately, N’Golo Kanté took charge of the counterattack which ended with an open pass to the left for Marcos Alonso. Although he was better profiled for his left foot, the Spaniard hooked and passed Daniel Carvajal, who tried to cover by throwing himself to the ground correctly with his arms back to avoid committing a penalty.

But an instant prior to the definition, Alonso the ball bounces off his thigh and then slightly brushes his right fist which was attached to the waist. Marcos’ right hand went into the corner and no one from Real Madrid complained. Nevertheless, from the VAR room they warned the Polish referee Szymon Marciniak that he should cancel the goalwithout revision.

The regulation warns that a goal cannot be validated when the one who converts it does so after the ball hits a hand/arm and then kicks and scores. These hands are not interpretive, but are objective regardless of whether or not you have the will to play with the hand. For this reason, in this case, when the VAR reviews and observes that the ball hit a part of Marcos Alonso’s arm or hand, it must be annulled and restarted with a free kick from where the contact was made.

