The great creators of Twitch will earn much less money with the new measures of the platform

The new deal will see certain streamers go from receiving 70% of earnings from subscriptions to 50%.

Busy day for Twitch. Since Amazon They had already anticipated that they had in mind to apply new measures for the streaming platform that would affect, among other things, the money sharing that content creators agree to in the contract they sign when they become partners, but now it is practically definitive.

Those who exceed 100,000 dollars will stop receiving 70%As we can read in the post that the company itself has published on its official blog, signed by the president of Twitch Dan Clancy, From June 2023 the percentage of earnings that creators receive will change due to subscriptions. Until now there are certain streamers who have been offered a 70% money split, but from that date it will no longer be offered.

Going into more detail, streamers earning over $100,000 will move to a 50/50 split, instead of the 70% they enjoy now. In this way, Amazon will keep the other remaining half, although with the exception of not altering that 70/30 split in creators who do not exceed $ 100,000 per year, calculated from the date of renewal of the current contract.

They ensure that this measure will not affect 90% of streamersIn this way, the great creators of content on the platform will lose 20% of the profits they obtained through user subscriptions to their channels as of June. Dan Clancy assures that this measure won’t affect the income of around 90% of streamers which have standard agreements with premium subscription terms, and states that the impact on those affected will be minimal. This has been criticized by certain figures in the sector, since although they will continue to earn a lot of money, the new cast it is not aimed at rewarding smaller creators or offer better service to consumers, but simply for Amazon to make more money.

If we talked about a busy day on Twitch at the beginning of this news, it is because it is not the only measure that the platform has announced in recent hours. As we have been able to find out, Starting October 18, certain gambling content will be banned after the threat of a strike by some creators who had been complaining about this type of broadcast for some time.

