The great digital change for the self-employed in 2023: the electronic invoice could be mandatory for all SMEs

Relatively a few days ago we learned in our country about the change in the contribution system for self-employed workers, but it seems that the changes will not stop there. The great change that is expected to come into force in 2023 concerns electronic invoicing, which is one of the novelties integrated into the Law Creates and Growsapproved by Congress on June 30.

With this new rule, if it comes into force within the expected timeframes, all self-employed workers will be obliged to issue and send invoices through digital tools controlled by the Tax Agency. In this way, it is possible to have greater control of all the payments that are made. Although not doing it correctly, the sanctions will be very high.

The electronic invoice, a real mess that would be mandatory in 2023

According to the ministry, this electronic system will guarantee the traceability of all payment documents between companies and freelancers, effectively reducing delinquency. In addition, the Tax Agency will be able to know in real time the invoices that are being issued, making it much more complicated to fraud taxes, although it will also guarantee that payments are speeded up.

Logically, all this will require a digitization process that is achieved with the possibility of requesting the digital kit for any SME with less than 50 employees, with the aim of modernizing our economy. But this is something that the administration must also apply, since although there is currently a basis for making electronic invoices (currently only mandatory for invoicing the public administration), it can become really difficult to use.





However, although the vast majority of freelancers are not used to this type of invoice, it is already recommended that they start training in the administration’s free program. If we go north, in the Basque Country this is a system that has been in place since January 1. With this it was always intended to control changes in the invoices of self-employed or SMEs. But the problem is always in the ignorance of the implementation.

The big problem in this case is that if it is not done well, the Treasury will not forgive you. The penalties for misuse of electronic invoices, or for not using them directly, are not low. Specific, the legislation establishes fines of between 20,000 and 40,000 euros. In short, you have to get used to this system because after its implementation in the north of Spain, it is inevitable that it will be imposed in the rest of the country from 2023.