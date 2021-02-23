‘The Great Gatsby’ Being Adapted into Animated Feature at DNEG

Creator William Joyce is ready to direct an animated model of the basic F. Scott Fitzgerald novel “The Great Gatsby.” Brian Selznick, who wrote and tailored 2017’s “Wonderstruck,” will work on the screenplay.

Michael Siegel and DNEG Senior VP Artistic Manufacturing David Prescott be part of Joyce as producers on the animated characteristic movie. DNEG Feature Animation will present animation providers.

This marks the primary time the 1925 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald will likely be turned into an animated characteristic. Its most up-to-date adaptation was for Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan.

Joyce mentioned, “Gatsby continues to forged a robust spell over readers not like another ebook in American letters. A lot of the ability of Gatsby comes from the enchantment of Fitzgerald’s prose. He created a vivid dreamscape that, to a point, has eluded filmmakers because the silent period. The earlier movie variations had been constrained by live-action, however modern animation might lastly understand the elusive high quality of the novel.”

Prescott added, “We’re within the excellent time for an animated Gatsby. Viewers of all ages are embracing animation as one other technique to expertise completely different tales. Invoice and I’ve been floating a 123 of concepts round over the previous couple of years, discussing excellent tales to carry to the display screen, and I do really feel that ‘The Great Gatsby’ is one such story. The type of animation and imagery we’re creating for this undertaking are so fantastically married collectively.”

DNEG Feature Animation has been working with William Joyce, the kids’s’ creator, producer and director, on an unique animated quick titled “Mr. Spam Will get a New Hat.”

The workforce, headed by DNEG’s Taylor Moll as Visible Results Supervisor, has been creating the animated undertaking inside Unreal Engine, pushing the boundaries of what real-time sport engine know-how can carry to manufacturing characteristic animation. Moll mentioned, “We’re extremely excited in regards to the new methodologies we’re using on this quick movie with Invoice and can’t wait to carry this similar workflow to ‘The Great Gatsby.’”