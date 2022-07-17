The great goal of Janelly Farías that gave the historic victory to América Femenil over Bayer Leverkusen

After 80 minutes of the match, the Eagles managed to break Bayer Leverkusen’s goal with a goal by Janelly Farías thanks to a service from the side by Naomi Muñoz (Video: Ximena Ochoa López/Infobae)

The field of history Aztec stadium added one more chapter to its extensive collection on the afternoon of Friday, July 15. For the first time in the professional era of Mexican women’s soccer, a international team came to play a friendly match. The result of the confrontation between the Club America and Bayer Leverkusen favored the local players thanks to a goal from the central defender Janelly Farias in the final stretch of the match.

Although the most of the match was dominated by the locals, more than 80 minutes had to pass before the zero score could be broken. To the good fortune of most of the fans present at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, the annotation favored the team led by Ángel Villacampa and it was enough to keep the victoria a little less than ten minutes from the final whistle.

After the German defense stopped a promising attack by the Eagles down the right wing with a free kick, the youth squad Naomi Muñoz was profiled to take the free kick. Since his participation with the Águilas U-17 team, the number 50 of América had shown his ability to collect set pieces and against Leverkusen it was no exception.

The Azteca Stadium field hosted the friendly match between the Águilas del América Femenil and Bayer Leverkusen, where Moderatto also attended and midfielder Aurélie Kaci was presented as Coapa’s new reinforcement.



From an area close to the corner kick, Muñoz sent an impeccable cross with the inside that traveled to the small area of the arch defended by Repohl. in that area, FariasAmerica’s central defense rose into the air and hit a solid cross header. The closeness of her position, as well as the speed that she applied to the shot, prevented the goalkeeper from finishing on time and the ball crossed the goal line.

The score made the sports venue resound with the cry of the attendees, as they prevailed against one of the most competitive teams in the German women’s league. Although jubilation seized every corner of the Colossus, moments after the entry there were moments of tension on the field of play. The player who assisted Farías left on a stretcher due to injury in the knee.

The stopwatch kept ticking and although the Bayer Leverkusen players tried to get close to the Americanist goal to overcome the result, time ran out with the definitive advantage for the Azulcremas. It was like that claimed victory in one of the most important soccer matches in the short history of Liga MX Femenil.

Janelly Farías was the architect of the only goal of the match (Photo: Twitter/@ResacaAmerica)

The show continued with the final participation of the Moderatto group, which was also in charge of confirming the arrival of French midfielder Aurélie Kaci at the American nest. For a few minutes, the players were able to sing some of the band’s songs, although later they left the grass to leave the facilities.

In statements after the meeting, Cassandra Cuevas She was satisfied with the result. “We came motivated. We wanted to show what level we are at and it was seen on the court. We gave everything and I think she saw it in the way we went out to play, ”he declared to the media.

The Eagles kept the result of the international match against Bayer Leverkusen (Photo: Ximena Ochoa/Infobae)

Who had the opportunity to play his first minutes as a starter was the goalkeeper Itzel Gonzalez, which was incorporated after defending the arch of Seville in Spain. Despite having a prominent resume, he assured that “competition is always good. Always where I have had more competition is where I have grown more and I am excited to work with both of them (Renatta Cota and Renata Masciarelli), they are great goalkeepers.”

For its part, Villacampa He reiterated his intention to stand out in the tournament thanks to the large squad he has managed to put together. “What we want is to improve today, beyond the result. We have seen interesting things, other situations to urgently improve and that is what is important now”, she concluded.

