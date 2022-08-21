The great goals of Lautaro Martínez and Joaquín Correa in Inter’s victory

*Lautaro Martinez’s goal

The Inter Milano won 3-0 this Saturday against Spice for the second day of Serie A in the commitment in which Lautaro Martinez y Joaquin Correa They scored their first goals of the season. El Toro’s goal was also assisted by Romelu Lukakuto thus seal the return of the duo that gave the club the Scudetto in the 2020/21 campaign.

The Argentine striker from Racing, who had not converted on the first day of the tournament, was able to shout 35 minutes into the first half to open the scoring with a left-footed shot from medium distance and without prior control, after the Belgian striker assisted him with a header.

It is the first goalscoring connection between the two strikers after the return of Lukaku to the club after his forgettable stint in Chelsea, where he had ended up out of his own desire to succeed in the London cast where he had already had a brief stay. It is evident that the partnership between the Belgian and the Argentine is the best thing that can happen to Inter, who last year lost the title against Milan.

*Joaquin Correa’s goal

The second goal of the match was scored by Hakan Calhanoglu for the premises and on closing, when there were less than 10 minutes left, the other Argentine from the Inter, Joaquin Correa, to sentence the 3-0. The former Estudiantes de la Plata received in the small area after a great play by Edin Dzeko and improvised a masterful definition by leaving an opponent scattered with a feint and defining calmly without resistance.

So much Lautaro Martinez as Correa are two soccer players who are usually part of the payroll of the Argentine team and, if there is no unforeseen event, they will be part of the list of 26 players who will travel to the Qatar World Cupespecially if between now and November they continue with this scoring streak.

