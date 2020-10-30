The Great House Giveaway | Host reveals where contestants went wrong

Getting on the property ladder could be troublesome, however for 2 fortunate strangers Channel 4’s Great House Giveaway is giving them the prospect to flip a home without spending a dime and promote it on for a revenue they’ll use for their very own home deposit.

Hosted by Discover It, Repair It, Flog It star Simon O’Brien, the daytime present sees two individuals who have by no means met and have by no means owned a house earlier than given a lump sum to purchase a property at public sale.

The pair then have six months to revive the property right into a liveable and fascinating house. In the event that they don’t promote – the home goes again to public sale.

Over the previous few weeks, we’ve watched the present produce some successes, with one workforce making near a £100k revenue, and one other not too far behind.

Nonetheless, some have struggled to work with a whole stranger and it hasn’t turned out too nicely, with one property price lower than what it began at.

Right here, Simon O’Brien shares his three prime ideas for renovating and promoting a house, and what a number of the contestants received wrong on the Channel 4 present.

Cut back waste

Simon says the largest situation most homebuyers have is “tearing” every thing out of the property and ranging from scratch.

Whereas this may appear to be a good suggestion, the property developer says this could result in additional expenditure.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com, he defined: “The largest tip I give is in case you fill a skip, then no matter you set in that skip, not solely will that skip value you cash then every thing in that skip must be changed in a roundabout way in that home. What we discovered is, everybody goes in and instantly guts the place. And i believe that’s a large mistake.”

To keep away from this situation, Simon says you must “keep watch over your waste”.

He continued: “The much less you throw out, the extra money genuinely you’ll make in case you’re ready to place the hours in. It’s too tempting to go to the home, and have a look at the plaster and it’s all a bit tough. Everybody simply tears it out as a result of thats what a plasterer will let you know to do as a result of they like a pleasant, clear wall. Whereas a number of the time if the plaster is sound, you must hold as a lot of it as doable, go spherical and do away with the dangerous bids, patch it up after which simply skim it. When you try this, not solely have you ever saved all of the waste, however you’ve saved cash, too.”

Utilise your time

Simon believes it’s essential to strike the suitable stability between getting merchants in and doing the work your self, as it will assist maximise time used on jobs.

He defined: “Allocate your time. For instance, I’d at all times use an electrician, as a result of to start with it’s the most secure factor to do. And secondly, they’ll simply do it a lot faster than you possibly can even in case you perceive the right way to wire a home.

“You’re simply higher off getting them in and permitting that out of your finances as a result of that may prevent an unlimited period of time for all the final labour. So it’s getting that stability proper, as a result of on the opposite aspect, in case you simply get merchants for each single job, then you definately received’t make any cash. The revenue is within the labour save.”

It’s all in regards to the end

There’s no level placing in all of the laborious work, and never leaving any time to look over the work you’ve finished, says Simon.

“The one tip I’ve, where an terrible lot of the contestants on The Great House Giveaway fell down, is that they put in 5 months of actually laborious labour. They put their coronary heart and soul into it after which didn’t go away sufficient time to complete the place correctly.

“Every thing is within the end and you will need to enable these two or three weeks on the finish of each job to go round, as a result of individuals discover the dangerous issues and that places questions of their thoughts and results in them reducing the asking value, which reduces your revenue.”

The Great House Giveaway is on Channel 4 on Weekdays at 4pm and obtainable to stream All4. When you’re on the lookout for one thing to look at tonight, take a look at our TV Information.