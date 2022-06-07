The great MMOs of the 2000s say goodbye forever, and it’s hard to think about saying goodbye to my favorite games

The video game is not something homogeneousNeither are the players and users who spend hours every day on their favorite titles. There is a huge range of genres, even others are an amalgamation of ideas and concepts that have worked and ask the question “why won’t it work if we mix it up”. It’s a spectacular artbut also very volatile. If you are a user of single-player games, adventures that once you have completed ten or so hours —perhaps a hundred, if we go to the big RPGs— you throw yourself into another project, perhaps this is elusive to you, but there is an implicit anxiety, a feeling of “what will happen?“with MMOs and great multiplayer experiences.

I’m not talking about saying goodbye overnight, if they manage to be conspicuous to the gaming community or end up in anonymity; but of those games with a few years behind them that, inevitably, one day they will have to say goodbye, leaving to their players behind. Everything lives, everything dies. Games as a service, multiplayer and MMO are like that: ideas conceived with a minimum base that go away expanding in shape and substance until one day the development studio decides to close forever; either due to lack of players, money or simply because it has ended.

Lately, I’ve been thinking about this, what will happen when I close my favorite online game and blame it on the story that a friend told me about the closing of Final Fantasy XIV, at least its first version. Yes, we will delve into this topic at another time, but Square Enix’s massively multiplayer failed to be flashy and closed forever, until resurfaced which phoenix. Even so, this is a “luck” that many games are elusive. Closing does not imply a new opportunity for many projects, but rather turn off the lights, hang up your hat and walk out the door without looking back.

Maybe if tomorrow they say goodbye to EverQuest, Albion Online or Fortnite – three diametrically opposed propositions and with more than five years of life—it may not keep many from losing sleep, but there is an important part of the players who do. Multiplayer titles, especially those MMOs, are nourished and live from the experiences created over the years within your servers. It is much easier to feel those bonds of union with friends, acquaintances or people that you only see in these video games if we talk about massive multiplayer for the huge interaction with the game world and its possibilities. Even so, the most archetypal online games, with multiplayer games that start and end within a few minutes, create powerful communities and these players also feel the pain of saying goodbye.



Tera, an MMO with more than a decade, will close this June forever

Therefore, that anxiety —Allow me some drama— has been growing with those games to which I have invested more hours and that have more time behind them. Years ago this was something overlooked. A new MMO was coming out and I had no problem trying it out, squeezing it out and moving on to something else. Today the situation seems different. Part of that I put down to the fact that as a person I’ve grown and I no longer see certain games as experiences where “invest hours“; perhaps also because the video game has evolved with us. By this I mean that now I have made more important a reality that was elusive to me years ago: that of the unavoidable closure of the game that I adore at some point.

Before the closure, many communities, such as City of Heroes or Matrix Online, crowded to protest on their servers

Obviously, I try not to think about the idea of ​​”reversed time”. Despite the fact that sometimes that Malicious Jiminy Cricketthat little voice that tells me “you may invest time in something that has an expiration date”, I try dispel from my mind. That’s what we play for, right? To have fun, abstract ourselves from the world around us and have an entertaining time; After all, it is what we like to do. Even so, Apex Legends —one of the online games that I’ve spent the most hours on recently— will one day find the last of his shoe and Electronic Arts decides to bury it, and I won’t be able to do anything to avoid it, there will also be no more option once someone presses the button.

I have a feeling that way of looking at goodbye feels less “alive” now. The industry has turned multiplayer games into titles of fast consumption. We know that if you close Warzone or the same Apex Legends mentioned above, neither Activision nor EA will have a problem putting another one forward, but that does not change what once they meant to us. The response of the community to this is, above all, curious. Many don’t even give games with years behind them a chance because of “fear”, perhaps laziness, before a closure not too far away in time; Others, however, those who lived through the MMO boom in the 2000s, think about this constantly and it is that many have already seen more than one game close forever, and all that this entails.

For example, one of the cases that I have read the most these days was that of City of Heroes. The community received little warning of the possible closure, and many returned to hold torchlight vigils – I mean this completely literally – to protest the disappearance; there were many goodbyes and emotional confessions from groups of friends that once they say goodbye to the game, it is very likely that they will not speak again. Ultimately, NCSoft closed and removed the forums at the time the game stopped working, which fractured the community that had been formed.

RIP to the game #cityofheroes. Sad to see you go. Its like watching an old friend die. You will be missed. — boogie2988, Ceo of Cringe 3WWBB (@Boogie2988) December 1, 2012

This can generate a huge rejection into the future and a lonely feeling by the player. We no longer talk about the hours invested, but the fact that your refuge, your place where you talked or had friends; where you spent hours enjoying your hobby, has disappeared. Therefore, this speech it is not exclusively about MMO. Destiny 2 could not be considered as such, and I know for a fact that if it closes, my friend and colleague here at 3DJuegosPC Mario will feel dizzy with what would come next; my dear Iván Lerner, on the other hand, will feel the same once he says goodbye to Final Fantasy XIV.

Me, meanwhile, if he closes any of the titles I currently play, he may not feel the same, but his way of perceiving it is not inferior to mine. Once you’ve been through the shutdown of an online game, I think you gain perspective. You make a personal effort to keep what matters to you in mind, but you know that, like anything else, it can suddenly disappear in any case.