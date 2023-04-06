The Great North Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Great North is an animated American sitcom that premiered on Fox on Jan 3, 2021. It was made by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux, as well as Minty Lewis.

The Molyneux sisters, Lewis, and Loren Bouchard all work as executive producers. Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulce Sloan, Paul Rust, and Aparna Nancherla all lend their voices to the show.

The show was picked up for a second summer in June 2020, before it even started. After the last episode of the first season aired in May 2021, the show was picked up for a third season.

On September 26, 2021, the second season began. On September 25, 2022, the third season began. Fox picked up the show for a season 4 in August 2022.

Beef Tobin stays in Lone Moose, Alaska, with his four kids, Wolf, Ham, Judy, as well as Moon. He is a single parent. Beef’s life is all about taking care of his children and making sure everyone stays together.

He can be bossy and smothering at times, but the central theme of the each episode is how much Beef loves and cares about his family.

Critics and viewers liked the show, and Rotten Tomatoes gives it a perfect score. The show got a score of 77 out of 100 on Metacritic.

The Great North Season 4 Release Date

The show has been picked for a season 4, but filming hasn’t started yet. So, there isn’t a date set for Season 4 of The Great North.

The Great North Season 4 Cast

Nick Offerman has been Beef Tobin, Will Forte has been Wolf Tobin, Paul Rust has been Ham Tobin, Jenny Slate has been Judy Tobin, Dulcé Sloan has been Honeybee Shaw and Aparna Nancherla has been Moon Tobin.

The Great North Season 4 Trailer

The Great North Season 4 Plot

Over the past few years, animated sitcoms have grown increasingly popular, and many of them have gone on for more than one season.

The Great North is additionally one of them, so at present we can say that it is now among the most popular comedy shows, comparable to the other sitcoms that are being shown on the other OTT platforms as well as cable TV channels.

It is one of the shows with a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which shows that people love it. Season 4 is expected to get the same kind of response.

