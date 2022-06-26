The great performance that gave Julio Uría his fifth win in 2022

Julio Urías got his fifth victory of the season (Photo: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

For the second time in a row, after nearly a month of win drought on the Dodgers’ mound, Julio César Urías Acosta managed to repeat a great performance as a starter and received the support of his offensive team. In that sense, in the first meeting of the series between Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers hung the fifth victory of his personal record and he was one more away from equaling his balance of defeats after the dispute of 14 games.

True to the customs of manager Dave Roberts, the native of Culiacán, Sinaloa, remained inside the diamond throughout six entries. During this period he managed to sign one of his best performances in the most recent games. Only allowed a third of hitsas well as a clean run. On the other hand, he gave up a couple of walks, though he struck out nine rivals throughout his performance.

Given the low number of runs allowed per match, once again managed to lower the figure of his percentage of effectiveness. Before getting on the mound at SunTrust Park his PCL stat stood at 2.56, but thanks to his outstanding performance he got lower the figure to 2.48. Despite the favorable pace, the Culichi he is still one step away from being in the top 10 of the best pitchers of 2022, although yes it is from the leaders of the National League.

According to the list determined by ESPNthe leadership belongs to Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers, who maintains the lowest figure with 1.58. Behind him are Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan, Miami’s Sandy Alcantara, Texas’ Martin Perez, Toronto’s Alek Maniah, San Diego’s Joe Musgrove, Houston’s Justin Verlander, Seattle’s Logan Gilbert, Yankees’ Nestor Cortes, as well as Corbin Milwaukee Burnes.

After the Mexican allowed the only run against, during the sixth roll, Roberts decided to call him to rest. His place was taken by Evan Phillips, who only acted for one entry, but managed to leave in zero. The third relief pitcher was Daniel Hudson, who only faced one opponent, but received a hit that put him out of the game.

In the eighth episode, the work was continued by Brusdar Graterol. The number 48 faced the last two thirds of the inning, but suffered the same fate as its predecessor. In that sense, for the final chapter the designated was Craig Kimbrel, who pitched from start to finish letting a hit escape, but retiring one of his opponents by way of chocolate.

Freddie Freeman visited his old team (Photo: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

On the other hand, the offense shone with four runs that allowed them to have the advantage from the start of the game. Will Smith y Justin Turner They were the drivers in the first inning, although the second of them got it with a sacrifice out. On the fifth roll a couple more races fell. The first was for a trea turner solo homerun, while Justin Turner caused that Freddie Freeman He will sign up for his old team.

With victory, the Dodgers increased their overall record to 44 wins against 25 losses. In addition, the balance of their 10 most recent matches improved, as they have seven victories and achieved increase the lead to a game and a half over the San Diego Padrestheir closest pursuers in the NL Western Conference.

KEEP READING:

Who is Real San Luis, a team that could return Ronaldinho to Mexican soccer

This is what Checo Pérez looked like at age 15: he shared a photo of the restaurant where he lived in Europe

Max Verstappen joked with Checo Pérez and painted him a mustache at the Formula 1 game