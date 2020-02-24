The Great Pottery Throw Down – everything you need to know

The Great Pottery Throw Down comes from the identical mould of tv as The Great British Bake Off, difficult a gaggle of regular individuals to compete at doing one thing very healthful and charming.

And, just like the baking present, it made the transfer from the BBC to Channel 4. Right here’s everything you need to know…

When is The Great Pottery Throw Down on TV?

The collection airs on More4 on Wednesdays at 9pm, with each episode repeated on Channel Four on Sundays at 7pm and on More4 on Tuesdays at 10pm. You can too watch every episode on catch-up service All4 for 30 days after it airs.

What’s The Great Pottery Throw Down about?

Twelve beginner potters compete towards each other, with judges Keith Brymer Jones (who’s most well-known for his legendary waterworks) and newcomer Sue Pryke throwing more and more obscure challenges on the contenders.

The upcoming seventh episode sees the six remaining potters try to produce handmade tiles to match a fire encompass and fireplace to safe a spot within the quarter remaining.

Do you have a overview of the present?

Radio Occasions reviewer Jane Rackham stated of episode 4:

“It’s not a lot throw downs this week as slip-ups. The remaining 9 potters should create two different-sized vases utilizing the (very messy) slip casting methodology. It’s a helpful method to create tough shapes and is used for everything from teapots to bogs. ”I’d reasonably undergo labour once more,” says one annoyed contestant as liquid clay both spatters onto the bottom or units rock exhausting, whereas moulds come aside on the essential second.

They’re a really laid-back, jolly bunch who take to each other collectively, nevertheless it’s clearly a very traumatic activity. And so is their subsequent problem, though Keith Brymer Jones’s demonstration of throwing a pot whereas blindfolded is as soothing to watch as that well-known outdated BBC interlude movie The Potter’s Wheel. You may like to be aware that the Keith weep-o-meter goes up a notch with not one however two tearful moments… and an emotional snort.”

Who’s the host?

Melanie Sykes has taken over as host of the present, beforehand fronted by Sara Cox.

Who’re the potters within the 2020 collection?

The potters going down in The Great Pottery Throw Down 2020 are Claire, Flea, Jacob, Package, Leonard, Matt, Rainna, Ronaldo, Rosa, Rosalind, Sampada and Tom.

Is there a trailer?