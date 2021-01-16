The great present of Kevin Benavides: he is one stage away from winning the Dakar Rally of Saudi Arabia

“Today I think we have taken a good stage forward. We’ll see what happens tomorrow. I will have to fight to the end, ”Benavides said after the penultimate stage. Photo: REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed

One step away from glory. Kevin Benavides kept up the tip of the general classification of motorcycles, after the eleventh and penultimate stage of the Rally Dakar, which consisted of a tour of 598 kilometers (464 timed) between the cities of Al’Ula and Yanbu, in Saudi Arabia.

The Salteño entered third with his Honda in the penultimate stage, which had the British as the winner Sam Sunderland (KTM) and escort the Chilean Pablo Quintanilla (Husqvarna). In the cumulative table, Benavides ranks first with a time of 45 hours, 1 minute and 44 seconds and has as its immediate pursuers Sunderland (+ 4m.12s.) and the reigning American champion Ricky Brabec (Honda, + 7m.13s.).

The penultimate stage allowed him to extend his lead at the lead, as he started the day with a narrow margin of 51 seconds in relation to the defender of the title. The Argentine, from 31 years, chase the dream of winning the traditional rally after qualifying fourth in 2016, second in 2018, fifth in 2019 and 19th. last year.

In search of that goal he will go tomorrow in the last segment of the most extreme race in the world, which will unite the cities of Yanbu and Jeddah with a circuit of 452 kilometers (225 chrono).

“Today I think we have taken a good stage forward. We’ll see what happens tomorrow. I will have to fight to the end“, said Benavides after the penultimate round. And he analyzed: “It was a hard day, a very long one. We have pushed everything we could. I started third and then I caught up with my companions. I got ahead to open for more than 200 kilometers. With Ricky (Brabec) we have pushed in the dune part. It was not easy. Opening a track in these sectors is wasting a lot of time”.

The Salta regretted the “serious mistake”From his teammate (Monster Energy Honda), the Spanish Joan Barreda, what was left out of the race after running out of gas for skipping a charging point.

Chilean Giovanni Enrico was the winner of the eleventh and penultimate stage of the Dakar Rally in the quad category, and remains second overall, 25 minutes behind Argentine Manuel Andújar, in the absence of the last special. EFE / David Fernández / Archive



In quadricycles, the Argentine Manuel Andújar was left with the consecration served after qualifying second in today’s test, with a difference of 1 minute and 12 seconds in relation to the Chilean Giovanni Enrico. The runner from Lobos, province of Buenos Aires, accumulates a time of 57 hours, 19 minutes and 11 seconds and enjoys a wide advantage of 25m.52s. in relation to the trans-Andean pilot, his escort in the general classification of the division.

The Buenos Aires, official club pilot Boca Juniors, of which he is a partner and a fan, he is also looking for his first Dakar coronation, after playing it in 2019 (29th), 2019 (fifth) and 2020 (fourth).

In the third place of the general, already with ephemeral chances of reaching the title, is the Argentine Pablo Copetti (Yamaha Raptor), who today held that same position on the stage.

Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) achieved the fifth partial victory, Photo: REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed

In cars, the Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) achieved the fifth partial victory, but the French Stephane peterhansel (Mini) continues to lead the category. The Arab pilot traveled the stage in 4 hours, 34 minutes and 24 seconds, in front of Mr. Dakar, at 1 minute and 56 seconds, and of Carlos Sainz (Mini), a 2 minutes and 26 seconds.

“After 11 stages, I am happy to be here without having had any technical problems with the car. Just like last year we had tire problems. I hope to return next year with different rules. I think 16 punctures is too much. But, well, tomorrow we will continue in case we are lucky. We’ll see, “he said. Al-Attiyah.

Peterhansel is one step away from coronare in the rally for the fourteenth time, enjoying a lead of 15 minutes and 5 seconds on Al Attiyah, second overall.

“We played in the first part. Then we have advanced to Nasser, so good. But in the last part there were dunes with big rocks behind. We hit each other well and punctured again. We were afraid there would be more. It seems that the car has held. Although we have lost a few minutes, it has not been much. It has been a day of continuous stress. Not easy, ”said the Frenchman.

