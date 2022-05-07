The Great Renunciation is growing so much in Spain that it is already worrying the Government: this is how it intends to stop it

In Spain the number of voluntary resignations is still too low to speak of a Great Resignation like the one experienced by countries like the United States or Italy, as we already have in Xataka. However, the trend is going further and the best proof of this is that there is such concern in the business sector that the Government of Spain is already studying how to address the situation.

This has been assured by the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, at an informative breakfast organized by Europa Press. The second vice president of the Government has also assured that in the coming weeks she will summon the social agents to address the Great Renunciation, because there is some concern among companies in this regard, especially with regard to technological vacancies that they are not getting cover.

growing concern. The minister has pointed out that, despite the fact that the phenomenon is not having, at the moment, the impact it has in other countries, it is an issue that worries them and they consider it necessary to address it before it escalates. “Spain needs 109,000 workers. Part of these vacancies are in the hospitality sector, but there are others that have to do with the need for highly qualified personnel linked to technological and digital transformation”, she said.

The Great American Renunciation. The phenomenon of the Great Resignation began to occur at the beginning of 2021 in the United States, and consists of the massive and voluntary abandonment of thousands of permanent jobs by people who decide to seek better opportunities without being forced to do so by being fired. Some of them, furthermore, do not even leave when they already have another job tied up.

From 2021 to now, the numbers of resignations in the United States are staggering: nearly 50 million workers have quit their jobs. And the phenomenon has been replicated in other countries, such as Italy, where the newspaper La Repubblica reports that 1.3 million employees voluntarily left their jobs in the first nine months of last year.

Modest figures in Spain. Some figures that contrast with those of our country, where the numbers of resignations in 2021 were much more discreet: just over 30,000 voluntary resignations last year, according to Social Security affiliation statistics. However, several elements suggest that a Great Spanish Renunciation is simmering, the latest being the recent announcement by the Minister of Labour, but there is more.

In the first place, the same Social Security data broken down by months show an upward trend: between January and March there were an average of 2,000 resignations per month, a figure that increased to 2,600 on average between April and June, it decreased again in the summer months and stood at 3,000 on average from September to December 2021.

On the other hand, the Hays Guide to the Labor Market 2022, a report carried out by the human resources company Hays on work trends for this year, indicates that 77% of the Spaniards surveyed say they would change jobs if they could, and the 68% of them confess that they are actively looking for another job. The main reason they argue is to find a better salary.

Companies want to hire more. Companies also participate in this climate of labor optimism. According to the Hays Guide, 71% of the Spanish companies surveyed plan to hire more employees in 2022, and 67% of them consider that their business will increase during the year that has just begun. The most sought-after profiles are salespeople, engineers and computer scientists.

important barriers. Despite all this, the Great Renunciation comes up against two important barriers in our country: low wages and the labor laws of Spain. Our low salaries, even lower with inflation, make it difficult to find a better economic proposal than the one you already have, or so insignificant that it is not worth changing.

On the other hand, the accumulation of seniority, which allows the Spanish employee to receive 33 days per year worked in the event of unfair dismissal, makes the Spanish think twice before resigning, since in the case of voluntarily leaving the company they lose the right to that compensation.

In the ICT sector it has already begun. These exit barriers, however, would not be an impediment in the technological sector of our country, where a major fight for talent is already taking place and professionals are more willing than ever to change their scenery, given the proliferation of good offers as a result of the shortage of talent, according to different human resources experts consulted by Xataka.