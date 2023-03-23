The Great Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And Everything You Need To Know

One of Hulu’s most popular shows, The Great, is finally coming back this year. Season 3 of this show is sure to be charming in Imperial Russia since Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult will be back to play Queen Catherine and her funny husband Peter. People love how well the two main characters on The Great Indoors get along, which has led to the show being nominated for several awards. Fans of The Great will finally be happy to hear that the show is coming back to Hulu this year after a year-long wait for a new season.

It’s not surprising that the show was renewed since the second season was praised by viewers all over the world. Based on 7 reviews, the average score for the second season on Metacritic is 86 out of 100, which means “universal acclaim.” Rotten Tomatoes also has a “Certified Fresh” rating of 100% approval based on 24 reviews and an average critic score of 8.40/10.

The Great Season 3 Cast and Crew

No one will be surprised to hear that all of the most important people in the royal court will be back for The Great, season 3. Elle Fanning will be back as the title character, Queen Catherine, and Nicholas Hoult will be back as her careless husband, Peter.

Along with the main couple, their closest friends and advisors will also be back, since most of them are still alive and, even though a few of them are in jail, they are no longer exiled… at least for now.

Here are the people who are probably going to be in The Great’s third season:

Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great

Nicholas Hoult as Peter III of Russia

Hoult also plays Yemelyan Pugachev

Phoebe Fox as Marial

Sacha Dhawan as Orlo

Charity Wakefield as Georgina Dymova

Gwilym Lee as Grigor Dymov

Adam Godley as Archbishop “Archie”

Douglas Hodge as General Velementov

Belinda Bromilow as Elizabeth

Bayo Gbadamosi as Arkady

Julian Barratt as Dr. Vinodel

Jane Mahady as Katya Velcra

Anthony Welsh as Father Basil

Ali Ariaie as Raskolvy

Ramon Tikaram as Uncle Varnya

Gillian Anderson as Joanna Elisabeth of Holstein-Gottorp

Jason Isaacs as Peter the Great

Henry Meredith as Maxim

Tony McNamara created, wrote, and is in charge of making the show. It is based on his play with the same name. Fanning, Hoult, Marian MacGowan, Mark Winemaker, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, and Andrew Spaulding from Echo Lake, and Ron West and Josh Kesselman from Thruline are also executive producers. The show is made by Civic Center Media and MRC Television together. Gwilym Lee, Adam Godley, Belinda Bromilow, Bayo Gbadamosi, Florence Keith-Roach, Danusia Samal, and Charity Wakefield are also in the cast, among others.

The Great Season 3 Plot

The plot of The Great is still a mystery, but we can predict what’s going to occur in Season 3 based on how Season 2 ends. In an interview with the show’s creator, Tony McNamara, we also get a sense of what Season 3 might be like. Catherine and Peter’s love for one another as well as their love for power seem to be the main themes of the show. Even though they both like each other, they keep attempting to kill each other. How rude. Even though it seems like we might be on the verge of seeing these two main characters change, there are problems with that too, such as pressure from the court and problems with foreign politics.

Catherine and Peter will likely try to figure out how they can live together in Season 3. Last season, Peter said he would try to be a better person, and Catherine was crying as she stabbed that person who looked like Peter in the back. They both seem to want their relationship to work more than anything. Other members of the court always put pressure on them to do this because they want to make sure they can rule. If there are any plans to kill people in the next season, they might come from people who don’t have a claim to the throne.

Catherine has also started to lean more towards peaceful ways to solve her political problems. Therefore, any type of plot or reason to be cruel is likely to come from somewhere else. The show’s creator, Tony McNamara, did an interview with Entertainment Weekly at the end of Season 2 and talked about the season’s end.

In the golden palace, Season 3 of The Great looks more like a fight for peace than a civil war. Instead of having trouble killing each other, characters might have trouble trying to grow up as people. Season 3 might be about how people change when they are threatened with violence by other political agents.

The Great Game season 3 release date

Season 3 of The Great will be out on May 12. Hulu made the announcement in January 2022 that the series had been renewed for a season 3 that will consist of ten episodes. A tweet with a happy tone confirmed the news.