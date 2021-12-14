The great Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun free to download on PC for a limited time

It is about a Commandos in feudal Japan that left a very good taste in the mouth of the 3DJuegos writing team.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated December 13, 2021, 16:06 15 comments

We get fully into Christmas, a time of family reunions, copious meals and gifts, many gifts that the industry also catches on. Thus, we have the promise of free games in stores like GOG, which from today invites us to add to become at zero cost with Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun.

This acclaimed stealth and tactical action title will be available in the Cyberpunk 2077 parent store. until this Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. (peninsular time). After this time, from GOG they agree to let us download three more games for free. Which? A mystery that we will be attentive to solve in 3DJuegos.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun sets its action in Edo-period JapanShadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun hit stores five years ago now, featuring an adventure set in Edo period Japan where players must take control of a group of deadly specialists and sneak into the shadows among dozens of enemies. “Choose your strategy when it comes to infiltrating solid castles, monasteries in snowy mountains or hidden camps in the forest. Set traps, poison your opponents or completely avoid contact with the enemy,” they summarized from Mimimi Games.

If you want to know more, you can read the analysis of Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun published in 3DJuegos that said in its final lines: “if you miss the Commandos style games do not hesitate, Shadow Tactics will make you happy.” Likewise, we collected this proposal along with others in a special samurai games.

More about: Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Free Games and GOG.