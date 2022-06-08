The great sin of Diablo Immortal and the controversial loot boxes

In recent days, criticism has grown for the purchasing policy that includes Blizzard’s free to play.

Having the opportunity to enjoy a game like Diablo without paying a penny sounds extraordinarily good, but of course, in the free to play world there are examples of good practices… and also many others that are frightening. So it’s normal to approach these kinds of releases with some caution. Is it a pay to win or not? The first few hours with Diablo Immortal are downright positive: you progress fast, get plenty of high-quality loot, and keep progressing, upgrading, and unlocking new options. However, in the last hours it seems that there is no talk of anything other than the paid content that includes the new Blizzard, to the point of suffering a barrage of negative criticism from players for its abusive micropayment system. And it is understandable.

In the beginning everything is joy. You literally don’t stop receiving rewardsIn the beginning everything is joy. You literally don’t stop receiving rewards for virtually any action you take. And with all those raw materials and gold you get you upgrade your weapons and defensive gear. Do you have to change your armor because you have found a better one? All gems and buff grade you applied carry over to the new gear. Come on, it’s great! So as I say, at first, the sensations could not be more positive. It is true that the game is quite heavy with its mentions to the store. “Buy this.” “Remember there is a store here.” “Have you seen these packs of whatever it is I offer?” So over and over again. But hey, I’m playing for free; it is a lesser evil.

The problems come, as you can imagine, when you go around the advanced levels. It’s not that the action slows down too much because actually, I think the pace stays pretty high for most of the main adventure. Do you need to level up? Daily quests that take just a few minutes and a couple of laps around the Ancient Rifts give you that much-needed push to continue the story. So as I say, the problem is not so much that you have to play many hours to advance; the great sin of Diablo Immortal it’s clumsily hindering the very spirit of the Diablo saga.

Yes, we all play for the story, for the fight against demons and for seeing increasingly dark and macabre scenarios. But in the end, what keeps us playing for years is that idea of ​​conquering the best loot to shape the ultimate hero. And in Diablo Immortal, apart from the effort of this feat, you need to invest money. Apparently. A lot of money. And if you don’t want to pay, what you have to do is play an absurdly high number of hours. Be that as it may, there is a problem here. Because yes, you can play and have fun without paying a penny; but there comes a point where your progress stops dead in its tracks if you don’t pay. And the most serious thing is that even this does not guarantee that you will obtain the desired object. I explain.

You can play and have fun without spending a penny but you will never fully enjoy the experienceYou have probably read the news that Diablo Immortal has been banned in some countries due to its loot boxes, but if you have already played a few hours, you are probably wondering, where are the lootboxes? Well, they don’t have a box shape but the effect is the same: the Failures have that component of randomness which can make you jump for joy at having received a legendary, or that you hit your head against the wall because you have not touched anything. This is part of the game, of course, in Diablo you never know for sure what an enemy is going to drop; but here, if you pay, the chances of getting the precious loot increase; but even paying, you may not get the expected reward. And it is a problem.

as we tell you in 3DGames Guides, in Diablo Immortal there are several types of currencies and paid content that are used to enhance weapons and defensive equipment. There are gems, orbs, shards, crests… and many of these are obtained by playing, but the probability of them leaving without paying is so negligible that it is insulting at times. I understand that you want to monetize the game to keep it active, but I think there are much more elegant ways to approach micropayments without falling into such an abusive purchase policy. Because you can play and have fun without spending a penny; but you will never fully enjoy the Diablo Immortal experience.

There are examples like Path of Exile which, being of the same genre as Diablo, offer a much friendlier experience for all players. paid content they are purely aesthetic, or they provide optional improvements such as increased inventory capacity, character slots, etc. It doesn’t put barriers in your way. And I think that in the end Blizzard will rectify, as in its day it changed the controversial Auction House of Diablo III (which by the way, is back!). As we told you in our special about the first hours with Diablo Immortal, we are happy with the action RPG experience that this free to play game offers, but as you progress, it is difficult not to feel disappointed with abusive policies that to me at least, They will lead me to leave the game sooner than I would have liked.

More about: Diablo Immortal, Blizzard, Opinion, Diablo and Loot Boxes.