The Green Hornet Is Getting Another Shot At Being A Hollywood Franchise

With a brand new reboot comes a brand new alternative to throw a contemporary coat of paint onto one thing as historic as The Green Hornet. As no writing or directing expertise has been signed but, there’s no telling what this subsequent chapter within the franchise will appear to be. But when The Batman’s new revival is leaning in direction of one thing extra gritty and noir-ish, it couldn’t harm for The Green Hornet and Kato to take the identical tactic, would it not? Perhaps if everybody performs their playing cards proper, Britt Reid and Bruce Wayne may meet up once more, in a crossover occasion that might rival even one of the best that Marvel Studios may produce.