‘The Green Knight’ Trailer: Watch Dev Patel in A24’s Medieval Fantasy

A24 has released the first trailer for “The Green Knight,” a medieval fantasy with giants, talking foxes and a brave knight played by Dev Patel.

Directed by David Lowery (“A Ghost Story,” “Pete’s Dragon”), the upcoming fantasy film will tell the story of Sir Gawain (Patel), King Arthur’s headstrong nephew and Knight of the Round Table, who embarks on a quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight (Ralph Ineson), a gigantic green-skinned stranger.

Based on the 14th-century poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” Gawain will come face-to-face with ghosts, giants, thieves and schemers, all while learning to define his own character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and the kingdom.

“And what do you hope to gain in facing all of this?” Joel Edgerton’s kingly character named Lord asks of Sir Gawain in the trailer.

“Honor,” Gawain answers. “That is why a knight does what he does.”

“The Green Knight” also stars Alicia Vikander, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan and Erin Kellyman. Lowery is producing alongside Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston via their Sailor Bear production banner, and Tim Headington and Theresa Steele Page of Ley Line Entertainment.

While A24 has explored various genres from the supernatural thriller (“Hereditary”) to the coming-of-age story (“Mid 90s”), the timeless tale of this Arthurian legend will mark the first fantasy-adventure endeavor for the studio. However, this is not the first time Sir Gawain and the Green Knight have been portrayed in a feature film. Actors Murray Head and Nigel Green gave their takes on the medieval characters in 1973’s “Gawain and the Green Knight,” while 1984’s “Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” starred Sean Connery as the knight with Miles O’Keefe as Sir Gawain. Both films were directed by Stephen Weeks.

The film was scheduled to have its worldwide premiere at SXSW followed by a theatrical release in May 2020 before the COVID-19 lockdown. It will now hit theaters on July 30.

Watch the trailer below.