The Green Lantern TV Show Got Some Great News Behind The Scenes

The Green Lantern’s return to the live-action medium has been turbulent over the previous few years. But issues appeared to be turning round following the announcement {that a} new Green Lantern TV sequence from tremendous producer Greg Berlanti is headed to HBO Max. Followers have been probably glad to listen to the Arrowverse veteran is engaged on it however, now, they’ll even be glad to know {that a} DC Comics scribe can be serving to out behind the scenes.
As revealed by an inventory on its web site, Mad Ghost Productions, an organization based by DC Comics sage Geoff Johns, can be one of many producing forces behind the upcoming Green Lantern present. This implies Johns will probably have a hand in creating the mission.
As a author for DC Comics, Geoff Johns has penned dozens of comedian books, starting from Batman and Justice League to Booster Gold and Hawkman. He’s additionally written a number of Green Lantern sequence, which is proof of his ardour for the character.
Johns has additionally made a reputation for himself in each the tv and film spheres. He beforehand served as a co-producer and artistic guide on Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern in 2011 and later held writing and producing duties on varied DCEU movies like Batman v. Superman: Daybreak of Justice, Marvel Girl and Aquaman. He additionally co-wrote the story for the long-awaited Green Lantern Corps movie. Throughout this time, he would ultimately be tasked with spearheading the newly created DC Movies.
After stepping down because the co-head of DC Movies, he based Mad Ghost Productions and has used the corporate to supply initiatives based mostly on DC Comics properties. His most up-to-date manufacturing is Stargirl, which options one more character he’s written for. On high of this, he additionally helped develop DC Universe’s Titans.
It’s clear that Geoff Johns has greater than sufficient credentials to assist convey Green Lantern to the small display screen. He not solely understands the characters from a comic book e-book perspective, however he additionally is aware of the best way to refine fantastical ideas and characters for the live-action format.
As alluded to, it’s been troublesome for Green Lantern to make a live-action comeback, as 2011’s Green Lantern was met with detrimental critiques and poor field workplace reception. Geoff Johns and David S. Goyer’s Green Lantern Corps movie has additionally been in growth hell for a while now. Although Warner Bros. claims the mission remains to be a precedence for the studio.
Green Lantern hasn’t been utterly absent from tv, nevertheless. It had lengthy been teased that Arrow’s John Diggle would earn an influence ring and, after the present’s sequence finale, it seems like he may very well be on his solution to changing into an emerald knight.
Not a lot is understood about HBO Max’s Green Lantern sequence at this level, count on for the truth that it’ll function a number of heroes. However with Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti each main the way in which, this might transform one thing particular.
When you're ready for the sequence, you possibly can take a look at Mad Ghost Productions' Stargirl when it makes its DC Universe debut on Might 18, adopted by its premiere on The CW the next day.
