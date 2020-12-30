‘The Green Room’ Series Hosts Candid Conversations About Mental Health

Multi-hyphenate Jenna Andrews has held nearly each function within the music trade — together with main label artist, A&R government, writer and songwriter — and now she’s including digital collection host to her resume. With “The Green Room,” Andrews is giving followers a “look inside” the songwriting course of.

“Whenever you go right into a writing session, you by no means know what’s going to occur,” says Andrews, whose current credit embody BTS’ hit “Dynamite” and “Supalonely” by Benee, which Selection earlier this month named Isolation Salvation Tune of the 12 months. The native Canadian is hoping that “The Green Room” captures the identical vulnerability and improvisation she finds throughout her collaborations. Though the concept for the collection first got here to Andrews at first of 2020 — impressed by a Grammy occasion she hosted with The Jed Basis, a suicide prevention non-profit — “The Green Room” was launched throughout quarantine. Says Andrews: “What higher time to have the ability to carry folks collectively?”

Hosted by Sprint Radio on YouTube and Twitch, the live-streamed present finds company discussing matters on the intersection of psychological well being and music. Among the many artists who’ve appeared up to now are Lennon Stella, Kiesza and Rebecca Black. Andrews’ newest installment (premiering at the moment) options twin singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara, who speak in regards to the difficulties of popping out as LGBTQ+ alongside songwriter Alex Hope, supervisor Hannah Babbit and therapist Janis Whitlock, a PHD/MPH.

Andrews notes the significance of together with a licensed psychological well being skilled on “The Green Room.” “I usually suppose again to my highschool days,” she displays. “One thing like this might have been probably a lifesaver.”

Admittedly, Andrews, who identifies as straight and cisgender, was first motivated by her private struggles with psychological well being, together with anxiousness and an consuming dysfunction. However she’s now enthusiastic about exploring matters past her personal scope. “I spotted this 12 months that educating your self is step one,” she says. “You might not say the appropriate factor on a regular basis, however if you happen to’re humble sufficient to simply accept criticism and attempt to evolve, it may be so wonderful.”

That includes an natural strategy to its interviews, the newest episode on ‘popping out’ leaves room for its company to steer the dialogue as Andrews hangs again, interjecting solely when wanted. “I need to be sure that I’m letting folks inform their story in a manner that they need to inform it,” she explains, although she usually prepares by way of pre-interviews along with her company and licensed psychological well being professionals to study everybody’s boundaries. Says Andrews: “The very last thing I need to do on this context with psychological well being is to say one thing that makes them really feel uncomfortable. You don’t need to make someone really feel dangerous after they’re truly making an attempt to be trustworthy.”

In its newest episode, Andrews invitations Tegan, Sara and Alex Hope, all of whom determine as lesbian, to share their ‘popping out’ tales which occurred almost 20 years aside. The three musicians lately labored collectively on the monitor “Make You Mine This Season” for the homosexual romantic comedy “Happiest Season.” “Listening to these tales, particularly Alex Hope’s, who very lately got here out, had been actually inspiring for me as a result of I assumed it took a lot bravery,” Andrews says of the dialog. “Generally there’s a lot energy and therapeutic in speaking to someone.”

The Green Room was produced in partnership with The Jed Basis and She Is The Music, a corporation near Andrews’ coronary heart, which seeks to extend the variety of feminine songwriters, engineers, producers, artists and professionals within the music trade. Provides Andrews: “As a feminine artist, and as a feminine on the whole, we undergo a lot. I hope I generally is a mentor and encourage different [women] with my actions.”