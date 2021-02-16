The Grezzo studio is looking for personnel for a medieval project

Raw, the Japanese development studio known for games like the Nintendo Switch remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and the 3DS version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask, is hiring new staff for a new “medieval and elegant” game.

As noted in Nintendo Everything (and our colleagues at IGN Japan have been able to verify), there are three vacant positions, one for programmer and two for designers, and they announce that Grezzo wants to develop a game that does not have to be photorealistic, but he hopes reflect an elegant version of reality.

Is this an announcement of the new project?

Along with the already announced Zelda games, Grezzo has also worked on The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Anniversary Edition, The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes, StreetPass Garden, the 3DS version of Luigi’s Mansion, and many other titles.

The studio has also developed two games: Arc of Alchemist and The Alliance Alive HD Remastered, which were not exclusive to Nintendo consoles and also appeared on PS4.

In 2017, Grezzo released a new original IP called Ever Oasis.