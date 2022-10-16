The group that touched Ecuador in the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Soccer Football – World Cup – Final Draw – Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar – April 1, 2022 Draw assistant Bora Milutinovic draws Ecuador REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Which group did Ecuador play in the World Cup in Qatar? The draw held on April 1 determined that the South American country be part of the Group Awhere it will share the area with the host country, Senegal and the Netherlands. The combined of Gustavo Alfaro you will have your first exam Sunday November 20 against the Qataris in the Estadio Al Baytin the city of Al Khor.

In case the South Americans advance to the next phase of the tournament, their rivals in the round of 16 will come out of group Bformed by England, Iran, United States y Gales.

Tricolor was faced with an important challenge, since two of their rivals have top level players in European football. After its debut against Qatar on November 20, Ecuador will have to play against the two teams with which, in theory, one of the two places in the round of 16 will be played. First it will be the duel against the Netherlands in the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 25. In that same stadium they will close the group stage against Senegal, on November 29 in a game that from the paper will be the one that decides the fate of both teams.

Almoez Ali is the name to watch in the host team REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Even with all the controversy surrounding its choice to host the World Cup, it is undeniable that Qatar has made an effort to rise to the occasion. Not only as a host country, but to put together a team that is at least an entertainer during the first round.

Qatar is the current champion of the Asian Cup, held in 2019 in Jordan. There he beat in the final 3-1 Japany He already has a guaranteed place in the 2023 edition which will be played in China. It even managed to join as a guest country in the 2019 America’s Cupwhere she ended up eliminated in the first round, and in the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2021, surprisingly reaching the semifinals.

Qatar’s most notable feature in terms of playing style is that they build their team from behind. They always play with a line of 5 on defense. They are not a very fast team, but they make up for it with physicality and a long distribution of the ball.

Led by the Spanish Felix Sanchezthe great figure of the team is Almoez Alistriker who plays in the Al-Duhail SC. It has a curious record: has scored in three continental competitions for national teams in different confederations. In the 2019 Asian Cup he was the top scorer of the championship with 9 goals, one of them in the final against Japan. In the Copa América that same year, Ali converted one of the two goals in the 2-2 draw against Paraguay. In the Concacaf Gold Cup he was confirmed as the great offensive reference of his country, scoring four goals during the tournament.

Virgil Van Dijk, captain of the Netherlands national team. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

After missing the 2018 World Cup, the tulips return to the World Cup in what will be their eleventh participation with a team that, in principle, does not generate expectations of going too far. Referents are central Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool y Memphis Depay of Barcelona. The most prominent names in the orange box are above all in defense: Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, Nathan Ake of Manchester City y Denzel Dumfries of Inter de Milan They complete a defensive line that is one of the most reliable in the World Cup.

There are also good holding players like Georginio Wijnaldum from Roma y Teun Koopmeiners of Atalanta. However, in attack there are more doubts, since although Davy Klaessen y Frenkie De Jong they are capable of generating offensive play, the attack depends almost exclusively on Depay. The other options among the forwards do not enjoy the same confidence and experience of the 10 of the selection.

Other than that, it’s the same down-to-earth, disciplined, offensive team that fans are used to seeing, with Louis Van Gaal on the bench in his third cycle at the helm of the National Team. The World Cup is presented as the opportunity to redeem itself for the surprising setbacks of recent years. After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, in Eurocopa 2020 they did not pass the round of 16 after falling unexpectedly eliminated before the Czech Republic. However, in the Nations League They secured a place in the Final Fourwhere they will face Croatia in June 2023.

Sadio Mané, the great star of Senegal (Photo by SEYLLOU / AFP)

The “teranga lions” are presented in the previous round as the team that Ecuador will have to overcome at all costs if they want to advance to the next round. After being eliminated in the first round of the 2018 World Cup, Senegal ratified the good work that their coach has been doing Aliou Cisse con two consecutive African Cup of Nations finals. The first in 2019, held in Egypt where they fell to Algeria by the slightest difference. The second in 2021, played in Cameroon, where they surpassed the Egypt of Mohamed Salah from the twelve steps.

Egypt was precisely the team that Senegal eliminated in the playoff that both countries played to decide who would secure their ticket to Qatar 2022. After a narrow victory for each side, andIn the definition from the penalty spot, the Senegalese won 3-1with his star Sadio Mané converting the decisive penalty and Salah missing one of the ‘pharaoh’s’.

The Bayern Munich player is the key piece of his team. With world-class attacking mobility and an ease both in generating play and scoring goals, the ex-Liverpool is the man that Ecuador will have to watch out for the most. Of course, he is not the only one to take into account.

The defense has the solvency of the goalkeeper Edward Mendy and the center Kalidou Koulibalyboth at the service of Chelsea. In half they have the experienced Idrissa Gueyewhile in attack together with Mané he is Keita Baldecurrently in the Moscow Spartak. These names allow the African team to be a very versatile one, capable of resorting to technique or physical play as the situation demands.

ECUADOR’S AGENDA IN THE WORLD CUP

• DATE 1:

Sunday November 20

19hs: Catar vs. Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium)

• DATE 2:

Friday November 25

7:00 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium)

• DATE 3:

Tuesday, November 29

18hs: Ecuador vs. Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium)

