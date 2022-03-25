The groups of the Copa Libertadores are raffled: the drums, time, TV and everything you need to know

Today the group stage of the Libertadores 2022 will be raffled in Paraguay

The wait is over: Today the groups of the Copa Libertadores 2022 will be drawn. Having already completed the three qualifiers in playoff format, the 32 classified teams will be divided into eight zones. Conmebol has already defined the four pots (by ranking) and the top seeds have been confirmed. The appointment will be in Luque, Paraguay, starting at 12 Argentine time (they will televise ESPN, Fox Sports, Facebook Watch and SBT Sports).

The 28 teams that qualified directly were joined by the four from Phase 3 (Students from La Plata, The Strongest, América Mineiro and Olimpia from Paraguay). Among the guidelines of the draw, it was announced that Palmeiras will go to Group A for being the last champion and then the clubs will be distributed accordingly in the four ballot boxes (the 4 classified from the previous instance will go to the fourth).

Within the same group there cannot be two teams from the same country, so if one is drawn, it will go to the next chalice and another will be drawn for that zone. The only exception for groups from the same country to cross is that it is one of those from Phase 3 (Students with some of the Argentines, The Strongest with some Bolivians, América Mineiro with some Brazilians or Olimpia with some Paraguayans).

In Paraguay everything is ready for the Libertadores draw

It is worth remembering that the first two of each zone will get into the round of 16, the third will go to the round of 16 of the South American and the fourth will be eliminated. In this edition, as happened with the Champions League, removed away goal rule in finals.

Along the way were Montevideo City Torque from Uruguay, Deportivo Lara from Venezuela, Universidad César Vallejo from Peru, Millonarios from Bogotá, Audax Italiano from Chile, Bolívar from Bolivia, Guaraní from Paraguay, Universitario from Peru, Plaza Colonia from Uruguay, Monagas from Venezuela. , Atlético Nacional de Colombia, Fluminense, Everton de Chile, Universidad Católica de Ecuador and Barcelona de Guayaquil (these last four ended up in the South American).

The venue and date of the final of the continental contest par excellence in South America have already been designated: Saturday October 29 at the stadium Monumental from Guayaquil, Ecuador.

THIS IS HOW THE TEAMS WILL BE DIVIDED:

BOLILLERO 1 : Palmeiras (valid in Group A), River, Boca, Flamengo, Nacional de Uruguay, Peñarol, Atlético Mineiro and Athletico Paranaense.

BOLILLERO 2 : Cerro Porteño, Libertad, Independiente del Valle, Universidad Católica, Emelec, Corinthians, Colo-Colo and Vélez.

BOLILLERO 3 : Sporting Cristal, Deportivo Cali, Red Bull Bragantino, Deportivo Táchira, Alianza Lima, Deportes Tolima, Colón and Caracas.

BOLILLERO 4 : Always Ready, Talleres, Independiente Petrolero, Fortaleza, Olimpia, Estudiantes de La Plata, The Strongest and América Mineiro.

· THE DATES OF THE GROUP PHASE:

First : from April 5 to 7

Second : from April 12 to 14

Third : from April 26 to 28

Quarter : from May 3 to 5

Quinta : from May 17 to 19

Friday : from May 24 to 26

· FINAL ROUNDS:

round of 16 : from June 28 to 30 (go) and from July 5 to 7 (return)

Quarter finals : from August 2 to 4 (go) and from August 9 to 11 (return)

semifinals : August 30 and 31 (go) and September 6 and 7 (return)

Final : October 29th

HISTORICAL TABLE OF TITLES (WITH PARTICIPATING TEAMS):

Boca Juniors 6

Penarol 5

River Plate 4

Students from La Plata 4

Olympiad 3

National of Uruguay 3

palm trees 3

Flamengo 2

Colo-Colo 1

Velez Sarsfield 1

Atletico Mineiro 1

SOUTH AMERICAN CUP

The draw for the 2022 South American Cup will also be held. It will be in an eight-group format (the first of each will qualify for the round of 16) and the bolilleros were formed by Conmebol ranking.

THIS IS HOW THE TEAMS WILL BE DIVIDED:

BOLILLERO 1 : Santos de Brasil, Independiente, São Paulo, Inter de Porto Alegre, Racing Club, Liga de Quito, Lanús and Liga de Quito.

BOLILLERO 2 : Defense and Justice, Joge Wilstermann, Independiente Medellín, Melgar, Wanderers FC, Oriente Petrolero, Deportivo la Guaira and Unión la Calera.

BOLILLERO 3 : River Plate from Uruguay, Atlético Goianiense, Ceará, Banfield, Metropolitanos from Venezuela, Unión de Santa Fe, Ayacucho from Peru and October 9 from Ecuador.

BOLILLERO 4 : Antofagasta, Guaireña of Paraguay, Cuiabá, General Caballero of Paraguay, Fluminense, Everton, Catholic University of Ecuador and Barcelona of Guayaquil.

KEEP READING:

They raided the house of a River Plate bar accused of throwing the marine flare in the Superclásico

Marcos Rojo, without filters: from the psychologist who helped him with injuries to the day he challenged Zlatan Ibrahimovic to fight

This is how the position table of the South American Qualifiers was on the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup