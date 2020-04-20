The Guardian view on Brexit trade talks: folly and distraction | Editorial

The insistence by the federal authorities that the transition size will end on 31 December, ultimately, is a triumph of ideology over glorious sense

Once more in January, the nation was once briefly distracted by proposals that Big Ben should chime to mark Britain’s formal exit from the Eu Union on the end of the month. A fairly ludicrous debate ensued, given a greater profile than it deserved by Boris Johnson’s invitation to most of the people to “bung a bob for a Big Ben bong”. That episode now seems to belong to another age. Nonetheless the government’s focus in the intervening time on the politics of Brexit was once unrelenting. Following the signing of the EU withdrawal bill on 24 January, Downing Facet street’s consideration grew to turn out to be to a reshuffle which observed the chancellor, Sajid Javid, modified by Rishi Sunak. A month later, Mr Sunak delivered a extraordinarily expansionary funds designed to woo depart citizens throughout the so-called “pink wall” seats throughout the Midlands and the north.

This could be a now notorious subject of report that all through this period, the excessive minister ignored 5 coronavirus Cobra conferences. When definitive accounts are written of this catastrophe and the federal authorities’s coping with of it, the cognitive distraction that Brexit represented will loom enormous in accounts of why Downing Facet street was once gradual to grab the size of the hazard the country confronted from Covid-19.

