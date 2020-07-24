The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 15 August, will be observed as ‘Independence Day’ with these changes

new Delhi: In view of the increasing cases of Corona Virus Infection, the Central Government has not allowed large numbers of people from all states to gather on the occasion of Independence Day, to follow the physical distance law and to ensure the webcast of Independence Day programs Have said The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a consultation, inviting physicians, health and sanitation workers such as Corona warriors in the Independence Day celebration, keeping in mind their outstanding services in the fight against the epidemic. should go. Also Read – Revised guide line on lockdown of Home Ministry, Relief will be available from April 20

MHA New Guidelines for 15th august celebrations

It says that people who have recovered from the infection should also be invited. The consultation states, "Therefore all events should be organized in such a way that large numbers of people are not gathered and technology is best used for the event."

It said that programs should be webcasted so that they reach a large number of people who will not be able to participate in them. The Ministry said that it would be appropriate that the theme of ‘Self-reliant India’ declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be properly publicized through messages of various activities and programs during Independence Day celebrations.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues advisory for Independence Day celebrations. Ask all govt offices, states, governors etc to avoid congregation of public and use technology for the celebrations. # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aQlxy9GXNA – ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

It said that every year Independence Day is celebrated with grandeur, joy and enthusiasm. This year too, Independence Day will be celebrated in a manner that suits the occasion. On Friday, the number of Kovid-19 cases in India reached 12,87,945 and the death toll rose to 30,601. There are still 4,40,135 people infected with the corona virus in the country who are undergoing treatment.

In its consultation, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that it is mandatory to follow certain precautionary measures while organizing various programs or activities for Independence Day celebrations amid global epidemic. It said that these steps include maintaining physical distance, wearing masks, proper sanitation, avoiding overcrowding, keeping sensitive people safe, and guidelines issued by the Health and Home Ministries regarding Kovid-19 To follow.

The Delhi Police and the Armed Forces will offer a salute to the Prime Minister, hoist the national flag and salute 21 guns, the Prime Minister’s speech, the national anthem immediately after the speech and finally the tricolor balloons in the sky at Delhi’s Red Fort Would be included.

‘At Home’ reception will be held in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Home Ministry said that certain guidelines have been set for Independence Day celebrations at various levels in the states and union territories. At the state level, there will be a program in the states and union territories after 9 o’clock in the morning which will include the unfurling of the national flag by the Chief Minister, playing the national anthem, presentation of a guard of honor by the police, speech of the Chief Minister and singing of the national anthem.

The kind of celebrations mentioned at the state level will be organized at the district, subdivision or block level and panchayat headquarters or big villages. At the district level, the national flag can be hoisted by the Chief Minister or District Magistrate of the state, Sub Divisional Magistrate at the subdivision level and the sarpanch or the head of the village at the panchayat level. In relation to the ‘At Home’ reception by Governors or Lt. Governors, the matter will be discretionary of the Governors and Lt. Governors.

The consultation said that the presentation of police and military bands can be recorded at places of historical importance associated with the freedom movement and these recorded events can be shown during mass ceremonies through large screens and digital media and on social media. Can.