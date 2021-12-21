The Gunk, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series

An adventure focused on exploration, with a linear character and focused on a single player. The Gunk has taken me to another planet, but it has brought me back to a type of game that is not seen so much nowadays. A short and not very challenging 3D adventure, but with an undeniable charm. I tell you in our analysis.

The truth is that The Gunk has reminded me of another time. One in which action and adventure games abounded. More specifically, it has brought me to that stage where the industry was flirting with the three dimensions. It is not bad. Rather the complete opposite. With a simple, yet effective approach, hugely focused on exploration, the game from the Swedish developer Image & Form (creators of Steamworld) has kept me hooked on its proposal for the 4-5 hours it lasts. It is little, but because of his approach he did not need more.

Basically, it is the typical game where you can be spinning around and not find that switch, hidden or secret path that allows you to advance. It is a lot of stopping, looking at the environment and solving the odd puzzle. That emphasis on explore and solve small problems It has reminded me a lot of the Zelda in 3D, and it is perhaps one of the keys that have pushed me the most to complete the title. In between there is some confrontation, a few equipment upgrades, although it is not really the core of this adventure.

What matters here is feeling that you are on a distant planet, trying to discover what is happening with some mysterious ruins. Remember Metroid, Samus Aran on their expeditions, and in fact there is a scanner with which to learn a little more about where you are. All with a unique setting, quite immersive. It has its problems, such as a virtually non-existent challenge and the feeling that it could have given more of itself. However, if you have Game Pass it is a highly recommended date, especially if you like this type of approach.

An adventure on an unknown planet

Its design is very corseted, but it is also smartThe Gunk puts us in the shoes of Rani, a space carrier who ends up on a planet full of life. There he looks for valuable resources for his work, but finds something else … Specifically, the secrets of a civilization come down (for unknown reasons). Soon she will discover that a toxic parasite, the Gunk, is behind the mystery, and we must accompany her to try to find the reason for its existence and who is behind all this. The plot is simple, almost invisible while you play. There are no long cutscenes or conversations, but everything is a flow of new locations, in a world of linear advance, by zones, in which, however, you enjoy a lot of freedom of movement. That is why he said that he had reminded me of another time. It does not follow the current trend of big worlds as far as the eye can see, but its design is much more corseted, but also smart.

Its game system is based on several pillars. One of the fundamentals is to end the gunk, by using a power glove that absorbs this mysterious parasite, cleaning entire areas. Before advancing to another area, it is necessary to clean the previous area, as well as face (sometimes) the aliens that interrupt our path. This opens up new paths, from a plant that blooms to allow us to reach the top of a platform, to an access that had been hidden by corruption.

In between, we have a good handful of situations that add variety to the proposal. There are areas on the surface that propose to throw seeds in certain places to raise plants that take us to previously inaccessible areas. There are explosive fruits that we can catch and throw in order to destroy obstacles. There are mobile platforms and falls to the void that put our skills at the controls to the test. The proposal is not bad at all. It is very classic, but enough to sustain the couple of afternoons that the title can give you.

To start all this, you just need to master our peculiar glove, which has the ability to absorb the gunk that floods the planet, but also to suck and throw seeds that become projectiles or thrown bombs. There is the option to improve this gadget, making it suck more gunk in less time, or allow us to run at a higher speed. As you get to scan The more elements of the environment (Metroid Prime style), the more improvements you get, something that gives you an important incentive to stop and use the scanner with almost anything you see.

So the playable approach is well resolved. It is compact but efficient. He could have had more ambition, and probably in a matter of challenge it falls quite short. However, it does not seem that the intention of the Swedish company was to give us a great adventure. In fact, it is posed as a fairly fleeting journey. Of course … enjoy. First of all, for its great setting. Its graphics are not a marvel, although it defends itself with jungle environments that convey vividness both through colors and lighting. Technically, in addition, the game moves quite well, with enough fluidity and few programming errors (although there are some). In terms of sound, the game accompanies us with rhythms that tend to be slow rather than action-packed.

If you ask me for a short definition, this is a laid back and relaxing adventureSo if you ask me for a short definition, I will tell you that it is more of a relaxed and relaxing adventure. It is you lost on a planet in search of answers, with a very strong emphasis on exploration and the occasional fight and puzzle along the way. Was more needed? Probably not, if we look at the purpose of the title. However, we can’t help but think about what could have been if it had added more situations, depth and a little more challenge.