The Gunk approaches Steam with a launch window and adds a new photo mode

The action and alien game was available on Xbox Game Pass since last December 16.

The authors of SteamWorld took a bold step with The Gunk, the adventure between aliens that reached the ecosystem of Xbox Game Pass last December. The different trailers of the game have fallen in love with the fans of the Science fictionso the developers wanted to further expand the initial success of their work with a release in Steam which will attract more users.

The Gunk Coming to Steam in Spring 2022Eurogamer has echoed the intentions of Image & Form Games, which can already be seen in the game file on the Valve platform. According to the aforementioned medium, The Gunk will arrive on Steam in spring of this 2022, so the adventure will not be easy for other players who do not have Xbox Game Pass. In addition, it is likely that we will see delivery on other PC systems, as the authors have promised a release in more computer platforms.

But the news from Image & Form Games does not end here, as they have also announced the inclusion of a photo mode that will allow us to capture the most epic battles against aliens at all times. A possibility that we can share online with other users and that it will also be available in the version that reaches Steam and other PC platforms.

If the premise of The Gunk has caught your interest, keep in mind that its authors have published some gameplay to review the delivery’s own features. Of course, this title for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series has been shown with a very interesting proposaland although in its analysis we highlight a slight lack of ambition, there is no doubt that it can give a good experience to any player who connects with his initiative.

More about: The Gunk, Steam, Photo Mode and Image & Form Games.