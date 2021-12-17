The Gunk, the latest from the authors of SteamWorld, is shown with an extensive video gameplay

The sci-fi game arrives this December and will also be available on Game Pass.

There is nothing left to prove The Gunk. The new game of Imagen & Form Games, creators of the SteamWorld series, will be published tomorrow on PC and Xbox consoles, having dazzled us with his proposal thanks, in large part, to his latest trailer, where we discover more about his world and the experience he wants to bring us to.

At the gates of its launch, IGN has published a video with 15 minutes of gameplay that you can see at the top of this same news. It shares the first steps at the controls of this adventure, seeing how we have to dedicate ourselves to cleaning a dark alien substance on a planet yet to be discovered.

It will be available on Game Pass from day oneWhen we talk about The Gunk, we talk about a video game of action and adventure which tells the story of a duo of brave space transporters, Rani and Beck. Both are dedicated to traveling from planet to planet collecting scrap metal, with the simple objective of obtaining more resources. The path will take you to a planet that did not appear to be particularly special, but which actually has a slimy gunk that appears to severely damage the natural environment.

The Gunk opens next December 16 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, although it will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass. During this last month of the year, Microsoft’s subscription service incorporates a handful of games whose list has been enlarged with new additions, whose names we have recently met.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: The Gunk, SteamWorld, Image & Form Games, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X y Xbox Game Pass.