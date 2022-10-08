The Haitian government called for the immediate intervention of international military forces

People walk over a burning barricade during a protest against the government and rising fuel prices, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 3, 2022 (REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol)

The government of Haiti asked its partners to support the “immediate deployment of a specialized armed force”with the aim of dealing with the serious situation that the country is experiencing in all areas, aggravated by the reappearance of cholera.

According to the Official Gazette of the Republic of Haiti, The monitorthe Council of Ministers authorizes Prime Minister Ariel Henry to “request and obtain” from international partners “effective support for the immediate deployment of a specialized armed force, in sufficient quantity, to put an end to the humanitarian crisis throughout the territory.”

This situation, adds the government resolution, is due, among other causes, to “the insecurity resulting from the criminal actions of armed gangs and their sponsors”.

The aim is thus to achieve “quickly a climate of security that allows for an effective fight against cholera, favoring the distribution of fuel and drinking water throughout the country, the operation of hospitals, the resumption of economic activities, the free movement of people and goods and the reopening of schools”, details the text.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

It adds that the Council of Ministers adopted this decision in an extraordinary session “alarmed by the risk of a major humanitarian crisis due to the sudden resurgence of cholera, added to the accelerated deterioration of the security situation throughout the national territory”.

In addition, the blockade of oil terminals by armed gangs it has “catastrophic consequences on the operation of hospitals, forced to close their doors,” and on “the availability of drinking water.”

It also refers to the impossibility of students returning to the classroom and the difficulties of supplying food to the cities, in a country where at least 43% of the population suffers from food insecurity.

The Council of Ministers considers it “imperative” to resume activity to “avoid complete suffocation of the economy” and wishes that “a climate conducive to the organization of free, transparent and inclusive elections” be achieved.

The complete order published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Haiti, The monitor:

Haiti has been immersed in an acute fuel shortage for weeks which, in addition to driving up prices on the black market, has forced the closure or suspension of hospital services, banks and all kinds of companies, including water treatment plants, at a time in that it is necessary to prevent the spread of cholera.

To this is added the violence of the armed gangs that have become strong in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, causing hundreds of deaths and thousands of displacedand some anti-government demonstrations marked by looting, especially after the government’s announcement to increase the price of oil derivatives.

The social, economic and security crisis that Haiti has been suffering for years was aggravated by the assassination, in July 2021, of then President Jovenel Moise.

The situation in Haiti, aggravated after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021, has been part of the debates of the 52nd General Assembly of the Organization of American States.

“I can confirm that we have requested assistance from our international partners,” said the Haitian Ambassador to the United States, Bocchit Edmondin an aside from the plenary session. “For Haiti, it is a security issue that our national police cannot handle alone,” he added.

Police block a street during a protest against the government and rising fuel prices, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 3, 2022 (REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol)

Since Haiti announced hikes in the price of gasoline, on September 11, the poorest country in the Americas is going through riots, looting and demonstrations. The country’s largest fuel import terminal, in Varreux, is under the control of powerful armed gangs.

Haiti “formally” requested the aid on Thursday and hopes that it can be done soon. “We can’t wait any longer,” Edmund stressed. However, he clarified: “We must not present it as a foreign force for the occupation of Haitian territory,” but rather as “a call for solidarity.”

