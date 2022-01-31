The Halo sequence displays its respectable trailer and confirms its liberate date

It’s been revealed respectable trailer for the Halo tv sequence, which additionally confirms its premiere on March 24, 2022 on Paramount +. This present day, it’s not identified when we can revel in it in territories reminiscent of Spain.

Within the trailer, which you’ll be able to see beneath, we will be able to see no longer most effective the Grasp Leader performed by way of Pablo Schreiber, but additionally Jen Taylor’s new model of Cortana. As well as, we see most of the enemies that the primary team should face.

The announcement got here right through the AFC championship sport that pitted the Cincinnati Bengals in opposition to the Kansas Town Chiefs for an opportunity to visit the Tremendous Bowl.

Our first have a look at the Halo TV sequence got here at The Sport Awards 2021, seeing Pablo Schreiber’s Grasp Leader in motion for the primary time. This sequence has been in manufacturing for a while, however we’ve little time left to look how its tale unfolds.

The tale of the sequence will probably be separated from the canon of the video games. Regardless of this, Jen Taylor will take the plunge from video games to the tv display to as soon as once more voice the AI ​​referred to as Cortana. Schreiber and Taylor will probably be joined by way of Jacob Keyes (Danny Sapani), Miranda Keyes (Olive Grey), Makee (Charlie Murphy), Quan Ah (Yerin Ha), Catherine Halsey (Natascha McElhone), and Soren-066 (Bokeem Woodbine), amongst others. .

For the instant It is still noticed when and the way we will be able to see the Halo sequence in Spain.