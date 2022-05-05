The Halo series allows Paramount + to grow in millions of users, but it remains undated in Spain

The streaming service of the distributors of Sonic 2, the film confirms its landing in the United Kingdom.

Halo: The Series has been an absolute success for Paramount+. The American streaming service yesterday reported growth in 6.3 million subscribers during the last quarter, in a period where Netflix has lost 200,000 subscribers although starting from very different figures, which allows SVOD to touch 40 million users. However, there is still no date for the client’s Spain.

Yes there is for other markets. In this sense, it was reported that Paramount+ will be available in UK and South Korea this June, and has announced its landing in Italy, France and Germany for the second half of this year. In all these territories Halo: The series can be seen through Sky or Canal +, in the case of France, but not in Spain where about two months later the show is still unpublished.

The original contents of Paramount+ are expected to reach the national territory through SkyShowtimea joint SVOD with NBCUniversal, but the latest news is still pretty vague on when it might be ready for landing.

Paramount + has also grown these months due to series such as 1883 and Star Trek: Picard, but Halo is the most watched series in the history of the platform. Paramount + also aims to be the home of great adaptations of the video game world, after confirming the development of a Knuckles series connected to Sonic 2, the movie.

Meanwhile, Halo Infinite will receive content inspired by the series from Paramount + in search of attracting the fan audience that television production generates.

