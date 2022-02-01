The Halo series for Paramount + already has a date and a new trailer as epic as you could expect

The new video shows us the Master Chief in action alongside such iconic characters as Cortana.

The television adaptation of veteran sci-fi shooter franchise from Xbox Game Studios, is one of the great events for fans of the Master Chief, after having enjoyed Halo Infinite, which has been a hit of nostalgia and an exquisite action title. The series for Paramount + has finally confirmed its release date along with an epic trailer.

The Halo series arrives at Paramount+ on March 24The break of the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals has been the time to break the news, The Halo series will arrive on March 24. The series will have the imposing Pablo Schreiber in the role of the Master Chief, keeping Jen Taylor to give life to Cortana, whom we have also been able to see in this new trailer.

The Serie has promised to surprise fans with a story that will find its own path, bearing in mind that it will be difficult to satisfy perspectives as different as those found in the dedicated community of Halo fans. The director of transmedia products of 343 Industries, Kiki Wolfkill, confessed that they plan to show us “a side of Master Chief that you just don’t get to know in the games“.

The production of Paramount+ was shown to us with a brief trailer at The Game Awards 2021 conference, however, a video like today’s was what fans were waiting for. In addition to the Master Chief and Cortana, the cast is joined by Charlie Murphy, Shabana Azmi, Danny Sapani or Bokeem Woodbine among others.

More about: Halo.