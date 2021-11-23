The Halo series for Paramount + will publish its first trailer at the 2021 The Game Awards

A few days ago we saw a brief preview of the adaptation of the Master Chief for the streaming service.

If the first look at the Halo TV series presented last week was a bit too small for you, we have good news: there will be a full trailer of the adaptation at The Game Awards 2021, an evening to be held on the night of December 9-10.

“We would not have released something small without knowing that we would be able to accompany it later with something more substantial. Therefore, our plan is to release a first trailer during The Game Awards gala on December 9. This trailer is intended for give people a broader idea of ​​what the series will be about“explained in a recent chat with followers Kiki Wolfkill, director of transmedia products of 343i.

In the teaser released during the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration Event, we could barely see the Master Chief getting dressed, with Cortana playing in the background.

The Halo TV series will premiere in 2022 on Paramount + for the United States, while for Spain its launch is expected within SkyShowtime, a new service with content from NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS, announced a few weeks ago.

What will the Halo series be about?

With the television series, Wolfkill told this summer, 343i invites us to discover something new within Halo. “We want people to be able experience it differently“explained the board of the Xbox Games Studios team.” What we ask people to do with the series is to relax in the armchair and tell them that we are going to introduce them to a side of the Master Chief that you just don’t get to try in games. “.

Halo for Paramount + will feature Pablo Schreiber in the role of Master Chief in a cast featuring other well-known faces from the small screen. In December, let’s remember, the Halo Infinite campaign for PC, Xbox and Xbox Game Pass also arrives. For a few days now, and with great success, free-to-play multiplayer has been available.

