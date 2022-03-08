“The hand of D10S rescued us”: Maradona’s tattoo that saved Argentines in Ukraine

Diego Maradona before scoring his historic goal against England at Mexico 1986 (Photo by Jean-Yves Ruszniewski/TempSport/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Football is universal and arouses so much passion that it can solve a delicate situation in the middle of a war. This happened to a group of Argentine and Chilean journalists and producers who lived a moment of tension in Ukraine. In a police control they all ended up in a police station, and when they were about to be arrested, a tattoo of Diego Armando Maradona calmed the spirits of the security forces and everything was in an anecdote.

Daniel Matamala is a Chilean journalist and is covering for CHV News the crisis in Eastern Europe. Moving in a country ravaged by war implies complicated moments since doubt is always present in the face of a possible attack beyond the official forces of one side or the other. That is why the Ukrainian police are on alert at every search they make.

Saturday Matamala he moved with his companions and other Argentine colleagues. On the way they had to stop their vehicles before the police control and the issue became difficult due to the prejudices of the security forces. In fact, they believed us despite showing them all kinds of documentation that showed that they were press workers.

Matamala begins to tell history in Ukraine (@daniel_m_t)

in your account Instagramthe correspondent recounted what had happened: “Today, at one of the road checkpoints, the police seized our documents, cameras, and telephones, and they escorted us to the police station. The first interrogations were tense: It is a country at war and suspected spies or saboteurs”.

However, to the surprise of the Chileans, there was something that calmed the Ukrainian policemen: “A policeman saw the passports of my Argentine colleagues and, among a lot of words in Ukrainian, said two that we understood: Messi and Maradona”. The police related the nationality with the two cracks and that moment helped calm things down.

But there was something else that kept them from ending up in a dungeon. An image that put an end to the situation. “That’s where everything changed. Our great cameraman showed that he has,a tattoo of Maradona on the calf! “They set us free and gave us our equipment back. We were rescued by the hand of D10S”, he concluded. The drawing by cameraman Juan Zamudio shows Maradona from behind, throwing a cue, one of the postcards from the 1986 World Cup in Mexico in which Pelusa established himself as the best player on the planet.

The police station where they were (@daniel_m_t)

They were able to go ahead and fulfill their tasks in a complex and delicate context such as a warlike conflict and with a lot of tension in which nerves of steel can often prevent a story from ending badly.

what happened with Matamala once again demonstrated the strong presence of Maradona in the world and that he is an icon that transcends football. The same is the case of Messisince the policeman -instantly- also came to mind to the captain of the Argentine team and that he will seek to emulate the Ten and win his first Senior World Cup in Qatar.

that wednesday November 25, 2020 it was the day that Diego Maradona He left, but he is still very present to the point that he helped a group of Argentines and Chileans overcome a difficult moment in the midst of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Maradona’s tattoo that saved them (@daniel_m_t)

