The Handball World Cup starts and The Gladiators seek to strike: time, TV and everything there is to know about the tournament

From today until January 31, the Handball World Cup will be played in Egypt

In an atypical context due to the coronavirus pandemic, this afternoon The XXVII Men’s World Handball Championship will begin in Egypt with the game that the local and Chile will star in, in a match corresponding to Group G, at 2:00 p.m. in Argentina.

The Argentine handball team, also known as The Gladiators and commanded by the Spanish Manolo Cadenas, she arrives with confidence and the hope of being able to deliver the desired coup. The great objective is to get into the top eight for the first time in its history, which would mean surpassing his best record: 12th in Sweden 2011 and Qatar 2015

The Pan American Champions in Lima 2019, who also have their minds set on the Tokyo Olympics, make up Group D together with Denmark (current world champion), Bahrain (Asian runner-up) and Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Despite prolonged inactivity due to COVID 19, Gladiators They arrive with filming at this tournament, since they played the International Tournament in Tunisia and the Christmas Tournament in Russia, where they fell by the minimum before the locals and beat Spain for the first time in their history.

Argentina comes from beating Spain for the first time (EFE / EPA / SERGEI ILNITSKY)



The great figure of the whole albiceleste is Diego Simonet, central to the mighty Montpellier of France. He Chino, in charge of managing the strings on offense with his brother Sebastián, was the winner and MVP of the 2018 Champions League finals.

Although it was initially announced that there could be spectators at the matches (30 percent capacity), everything changed in recent days due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases within Egypt. “The games will be held behind closed doors as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19,” the organization announced.

The press that wants to cover the appointment in person must be accredited and protected in a “bubble”. This bubble includes confinement throughout the tournament in hotels chosen by the organization and a PCR test every 72 hours, among other things, for a price of between 200 and 230 euros a day that each media outlet has to pay.

Groups:

The 8 groups of the Egypt 2021 handball World Cup

Group A: Germany, Hungary, Uruguay and Cape Verde

B Group: Spain, Tunisia, Brazil, Polinia

Group C: Croatia, Qatar, Japan, Angola

Group D: Denmark, Argentina, Bahrain and the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Group E: Norway, Austria, France and the United States

Group F: Portugal, Algeria, Iceland and Morocco

Group G: Sweden, Egypt, Chile and Macedonia (last minute replaced the Czech Republic, which was downgraded due to a COVID-19 outbreak)

Group H: Slovenia, Belarus, Republic of Korea and RHF (Russia)

Competition system:

The fixture of the Egypt Handball World Cup 2021

This edition of the contest will have an innovative format, since it will have 32 representatives divided into 8 zones of four selected (before 24 teams competed).

In the group stage they will face each other and the first three of each zone will advance to the next phase, where they will drag their score. The latter will compete in the so-called President’s Cup for positions 25 and 32.

Argentina, which has a serious chance of advancing well positioned to the other round, would collide with the three best of Group C (Croatia -European runner-up-, Qatar -Asian champion-, Japan and Angola).

Fixture argentina:

January 15:

Argentina-Congo

Estadio: Cairo Stadium Sport Hall

Hour: 14

Television: DirecTV

January 17

Argentina-Bahrain

Estadio: Cairo Stadium Sports Hall

Hour: 14

Television: DirecTV

January 19:

Denmark-Argentina

Estadio: Cairo Stadium Sports Hall

Time: 16.30

Television: DirecTV

The Argentine squad:

Gladiators dream of making history in Egypt (@seba_simon)

Archers: Leonel Maciel (Incarlopsa Cuenca, Spain), Agustín Forlino (Sedalo) and Juan Bar (Municipality of San Fernando).

Extremes: Federico Fernández and Ignacio Pizarro (Municipality of San Fernando), Santiago Baronetto (Villa de Aranda, Spain) and Ramiro Martínez (Liberbank Cantabria Sinfin, Spain).

Side: Pablo Simonet, Pablo Vainstein and Federico Pizarro (Incarlopsa Cuenca, Spain), Nicolás Bonanno (Bidasoa, Spain), Guillermo Fischer (Anaitasuna, Spain), Manuel Crivelli (Nice, France) and Santiago Canepa (Taubaté, Brazil).

Centrals: Diego Simonet (Montpellier, France), Sebastián Simonet (SAG Villa Ballester) and Pedro Martínez (Ademar de León, Spain).

Pivots: Gonzalo Carou (Fertiberia Puerto Sagunto, Spain), Lucas Moscariello (Incarlopsa Cuenca, Spain) and Gastón Mouriño (Quabit Guadalajara, Spain).

Coaching staff: Manuel Cadenas (coach), Guillermo Milano (second coach), Carlos Marino (doctor) and Guillermo Cazón (physical trainer).

Venues:

The stadiums of the Handball World Cup in Egypt, ready to host the maximum event (REUTERS / Shokry Hussien)

Cairo Sports Stadium (capacity for 17 thousand people).

Cairo Stadium Sports Hall (7500 capacity -was built last year to carry out this contest).

Borg Al Arab Sports Center in Alexandria (capacity for 5000 -created in 2020 especially for this tournament-).

Dr Hassan Moustafa Sports Complex from October 6 (capacity for 5200 -created last year for this championship-).

Television:

DirecTV Sport

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Diego Simonet, the Olympic athlete who created a board game in honor of Manuel Belgrano

Resounding change in diet and sleep ring: Manu Ginobili’s influence on elite athletes in Argentina