‘The Handmaid’s Story’ Has Climate Change Message, Exec Producer Says

Author-producer Bruce Miller is among the many tens of millions of readers who’ve been profoundly affected by Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel “The Handmaid’s Story.”

Greater than 30 years after the e-book’s publication, Miller tailored it as a collection for Hulu and serves as government producer and showrunner. He knew that the novel’s underlying message — that environmental degradation will gasoline unprecedented

political and social conflicts — had solely turn into extra pressing within the era since Atwood launched the world of Gilead, a breakaway republic within the U.S. that mounts a totalitarian response to a fertility disaster spurred by conflict and radiation injury.

At work on the fourth season of “Handmaid’s Story,” which is coming subsequent yr, Miller spoke with Selection concerning the delicate course of of guaranteeing that the climate-change warnings within the Emmy-winning collection are usually not misplaced.

“Handmaid’s Story” makes it clear that the destiny of humanity and the planet are intertwined. If you started to adapt the novel for TV, did you are feeling the necessity to amplify the environmental themes?

The prominence of that a part of the storyline is from Margaret’s e-book. The background noise of the e-book is all of the issues we’re speaking about now. They’re capabilities of local weather change. We’re seeing ailments which might be a situation of local weather change and lack of sustainability. COVID is an instance of that. Within the e-book, it’s a plague of sexually transmitted ailments. The shifting basis of the atmosphere may be very a lot beneath what’s occurring in Gilead.

It’s not express, however there are indicators within the collection of how the leaders of Gilead implement ideas of conservation and sustainability. They prize the pure world.

Gilead is a counterpoint to what else is happening. One of many issues we attempt to present is that Gilead typically has noble targets despite the fact that they’ve completely horrendous methods of attempting to succeed in them. They’d like to scrub up the atmosphere. They consider that from a spiritual perspective, the earth is a present from God. Quite a lot of the present is about how Gilead has made progress in sustainability. Nearly all of the automobiles are hybrid in Gilead. Meaning for us that highway noise within the sound combine is far decrease as a result of these automobiles are quieter. … Yearly we attempt to add a couple of extra birds to the combo of fowl sounds on the present. Fowl populations that had been suppressed could be beginning to come again in Gilead. You need the birds to sound like what it will if the earth was a bit of extra sustainable. What we’re exhibiting in Gilead is a fascist totalitarian response to an actual downside.

In the newest season you depict the realm of “the colonies,” the place teams of “unwomen” punished for difficult the brutal order of Gilead are despatched to work as jail labor tasked with cleansing up radiated soil. The notion of the colonies is raised within the e-book, however not in a lot element. How did you go about growing the

feel and appear of these very jarring scenes?

We seemed very fastidiously at locations that used slave labor to scrub up a multitude — disposable labor just like the individuals they despatched into Chernobyl [in the 1980s]. What we actually wished to do was ensure that the work they did wasn’t impractical. We additionally wished to make it clear that in Gilead, there was this concept that one can find redemption by work. There’s that well-known signal outdoors of Auschwitz: Work will make you free. The concept is that they’ve twisted this labor into one thing redemptive. We wished to ensure that they have been getting one thing accomplished that’s laborious to get accomplished another approach. Digging contaminated soil may be very costly and troublesome, and it requires quite a lot of protecting gear. They need to do it by hand, and so they don’t fear concerning the individuals.

Had been you capable of analysis what that might seem like?

[“Handmaid’s Tale” executive producer] Mike Barker and [production designer] Elisabeth Williams had enormous discussions about what it will seem like. We tried to be very sensible about the best way to create that atmosphere in a approach that felt actually terrible. What that place was actually like and what garments they might actually put on. Cotton dissolves below these fumes; that’s why they offer them plastic to put on. The satan’s within the particulars. We do quite a lot of analysis for the present with the United Nations and U.N. Excessive Fee for Human Rights on what circumstances are like in jail camps and labor camps at the moment.

Provided that the state of the atmosphere is so central to “Handmaid’s Story,” will we see a giant climactic occasion associated to local weather change because the collection progresses?

Completely. Sustainability and environmental points underpin quite a lot of the storyline of infertility. That’s the underpinning of all the things that Gilead makes use of as an excuse for its misogyny. This can be a present that has its primary foundations resting on environmental tales.

