The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: 8 Major Questions We Still Have

The Handmaid’s Tale is on the street to Season Four at Hulu, and its arrival comes after an explosive ending to Season 3. There are a lot of issues at play forward of the approaching season, and viewers might have many questions on what all the approaching season will entail.
Others could also be equally as to know when The Handmaid’s Tale Season Four will arrive on Hulu. For anybody in search of a solution to both or each of those questions, listed here are some solutions that ought to quell a few of these burning questions whereas all of us await extra episodes.
When Will The Handmaid’s Tale Season Four Premiere?
Initially it was believed that The Handmaid’s Tale Season Four would arrive summer time 2020, as previous seasons of the Hulu unique have aired round that point. It was revealed in January Season Four was going to launch fall 2020, however that announcement was made earlier than COVID-19. Season Four will include 10 episodes, three episodes lower than Season 3. Showrunner Bruce Miller informed Indiewire the choice for much less episodes was purely made for artistic causes.
The Handmaid’s Tale was compelled to halt manufacturing on Season Four since then, and it is unknown how far alongside the sequence was earlier than the halt. There hasn’t been any indication followers must wait past fall 2020 for its premiere, but it surely would not be shocking if a delay is finally introduced.
Will The Handmaid’s Tale Do Extra To Appease Followers In Season 4?
The Handmaid’s Tale Season Three had its truthful of supporters, however there have been a lot of followers angered by the season. June had gone from all out hero to considerably of an anti-hero in an effort to additional push revolution inside Gilead. The choice cut up the fandom, a lot of whom have been disillusioned June did not keep inherently good with each choice she made.
When the followers aren’t completely happy, reveals can bend to seek out methods to enchantment to them. It stays to be seen whether or not or not The Handmaid’s Tale Season Four will do the identical by looking for a solution to make June’s extra problematic Season Three selections extra justified down the stretch.
When Will A Trailer For The Handmaid’s Tale Season Four Be Launched?
As of writing, a trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season Four has not been launched. It is nonetheless a bit early to be seeing one although if this can be a fall launch date, so nobody ought to be all that involved or assume {that a} delay is inevitable based mostly on that alone.
On condition that manufacturing has halted, there’s a query of whether or not or not there was sufficient footage shot and accomplished to make right into a trailer. It isn’t extraordinary for trailers to launch earlier than manufacturing has fully wrapped, so do not be shocked if one does floor sooner or later throughout the summer time.
Will Season Four Of The Handmaid’s Tale Be Set In Gilead?
In an interview with THR following Season 3, Elisabeth Moss touched on the problematic nature of June returning to Gilead. The actress talked in regards to the place her character is in, and the way she will’t presumably survive going again inside the nation’s partitions.
She’s completed a number of dangerous issues. I am unsure how she goes again to Gilead after this. I do not understand how she stays alive. In a approach, she sacrificed every thing for these youngsters, together with herself. I truthfully do not understand how she comes again from that. How do you come again from that?
Maybe the resistance will discover a solution to keep in hiding whereas nonetheless staying free from the affect of Gilead? Possibly there’s some impartial zone between Canada and Gilead that can be utilized as shelter? Clearly, I haven’t got a solution, however I do agree with Elisabeth Moss that June most likely should not return to Gilead except she needs to be executed.
Will There Be Any New Characters In The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4?
There hasn’t been a ton revealed in regards to the story of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Elisabeth Moss informed THR there was a strong likelihood June wouldn’t be allowed again at Commander Lawrence’s home in spite of everything she’s completed. It is considerably unhappy as a result of he allowed June an excessive amount of freedom inside Gilead, although additionally comprehensible given all of the issues that occurred at his dwelling since her arrival.
With that assertion, it appears that evidently one other Commander can be solid to absorb June if she’s going again into the service of somebody. I might should assume The Handmaid’s Tale has one other Bradley Whitford-esque degree casting up its sleeve for a brand new Commander. Different characters may additionally come within the type of new Handmaid’s and even Marthas, although the latter could also be going out of favor following that huge little one heist in Season 3.
What Will The Handmaid’s Tale Season Four Be About?
Particular particulars on The Handmaid’s Tale Season Four are unknown, but it surely’s not exhausting to invest on what the brand new season will cowl. There can be repercussions for the profitable extraction of dozens of kids from Gilead, for the world and the folks accountable. Gilead has been all about revenge following a lot smaller transgressions, so I can think about the response to this transgression can be particularly extreme.
For Canada, it is exhausting to think about what is going to occur to the nation if it doesn’t return the scores of kids that have been despatched out of Gilead. Have in mind, Gilead has the militaristic firepower of the fashionable United States, in order that’s not a battle any nation would willingly choose. Still, is there an opportunity that as Gilead has modified, so has its energy as a army superpower? I might anticipate all of this to be talked about at some size in Season 4.
Will The Handmaid’s Tale Season Four Tie In With The Introduced Spinoff?
As many might know, Hulu is adapting a derivative to The Handmaid’s Tale based mostly on writer Margaret Atwood’s sequel e-book The Testaments. The e-book takes place 15 years after the occasions of The Handmaid’s Tale, and can comply with characters like Aunt Lydia on this new world.
One would assume that, as a sequel sequence, The Testaments will not start till the story of The Handmaid’s Tale is full. Doing so would create some apparent spoilers for a way the unique sequence will finish, although there could also be methods to work round that and create causes to tune into each reveals even when one does happen later in time. We’ll in the end have to attend and see if the brand new spinoff ties into Season 4, although I might wager the reply is not any.
What Occurs If June Dies?
In a surprisingly candid assertion, The Handmaid’s Tale‘s showrunner Bruce Miller informed Self-importance Honest that when June dies, the present is finished. Whereas maybe comforting that this present will not finish with out its lead, one factor that this does imply is that when June is gone, followers ought to anticipate the sequence to go quickly after.
In fact, the upside is that The Testomony can be round to select up the items post-June, and proceed on the story lengthy after her demise. And hey, maybe there is a situation the place June would not die, although at this level it appears very exhausting to think about she’ll stop preventing Gilead even when her daughter is saved.
The Handmaid’s Tale Seasons 1-Three may be streamed on Hulu. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on the sequence, and for the most recent information in tv and flicks.
