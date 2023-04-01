The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Handmaid’s Tale, which is part of the dystopian fiction genre, was created by Bruce Miller. It is one of the most popular and well-liked TV shows in the United States.

The book “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which inspired the show, was written by Canadian author Margaret Atwood and came out in 1985.

The Handmaid’s Tale fans are both happy and sad that the show’s sixth and last season is coming out.

The fifth season is scheduled to release this fall. Some people might tell you to “Be Present” and enjoy the same episodes you’re getting right now, but that’s not how our brains work.

We want to know if this show will have a sixth season or not. And if you’re here because users have a comparable question, you’re in the right place.

The Handmaid’s Tale premiered in 2017, and it quickly became one of the most talked about, praised, and important TV shows in recent years.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name by award-winning author Margaret Atwood, Handmaid's Tale has gone on to have five groundbreaking seasons.

Before the premiere of Season 5 last fall, it was declared that Season 6 was going to be the final one.

Since this news came out, fans have been dying to know what the last season of the show might be like.

After a 2nd American Civil War, the plot takes place in a dystopian society called “Handmaids,” where fertile women are forced to bear children as slaves.

On February 26, 2017, the first 3 episodes of the show came out. The next seven episodes came out every Wednesday.

In September 2019, Hulu and MGM said they were making a sequel series based on Atwood’s 2019 book The Testaments.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Release Date

At the moment, there’s no trailer for Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale. But based on when the trailers for previous seasons came out and the schedule for making Season 6, we can guess that the much-anticipated clip will come out in delayed 2023 or early 2024.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Cast

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 should have a cast that looks mostly like season 5. Except for Alexis Bledel’s Emily Malek leaving, the cast has been pretty stable.

Elisabeth Moss will play June Osborne again in season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale. The rest of a main cast should probably include:

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

O-T Fagbenle as Luke Bankole

Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine

Samira Wiley as Moira Strand

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello

Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue

Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Trailer

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Plot

Now that season five is over, Digital Spy talked to the showrunner, Bruce Miller, about his proposals for a possible ending. Bruce says that the plans he has now are likely to change as he keeps writing.

Miller said, “We’re going to end it on our own terms.” “It’s not how business works, so we never get it, and, more importantly, not everyone would give it to the audience.

“The end of the book is just so frustrating because it just stops. And everyone is like, “Bruce Miller, how could you… Who do you believe you are to keep writing? ‘

I’m like, “Oh my God, writing the rest is all I’ve ever wished to do.” I don’t know what happened. Oh my God, this is the most frustrating way to end it.”

Miller said, with a focus on the end of June: “Throughout history, there have been a lot of women who never had names and were never found.

They spent some time there. They shared their tale and she wrote about it in The Handmaid’s Tale. Then they vanish without a trace into the fog of history.

And that’s the problem: a lot of women who are just upset and don’t do anything about it.

“But that’s the tale we’re telling. This story can’t really begin until that child is taken away from her.

And then she becomes a handmaid. The story ends when we stop hearing about her, but she doesn’t leave the world.

She is a real woman, and the fact that we don’t know about her doesn’t necessarily imply she doesn’t exist.”

June and Nick may also have some unresolved issues to talk about in season six. Miller said that at the end of season five, they couldn’t “think about anything” but how much they loved each other.

He told Entertainment Weekly, “I feel like this has been the most romantic season Nick and June have ever had because they spend a whole time convincing themselves they are not required to be together.”

“And in the end, they don’t even succeed; they fail completely. In the final episode, they barely recognize each other, and they’re so deeply in love that they can’t think of anything else,” he said.

Even after season six is over, fans of The Handmaid’s Tale will have the remaining Testaments to stare forward to.

Aunt Lydia is a very important character in that book, and we don’t want to give away too much, so it’s feasible that Ann Dowd would then come back to play her in this new show.