The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski Is On The Run From A Cult In Trailer For New Netflix Show

It was undoubtedly conceived that approach [as a one off]. What’s occurred since 2013 is the problematic nature of the scenario has solely deepened and turn into extra enmeshed and politicized. In that approach, the collection does really feel open-ended. What’s extra vital to us — relatively than occurring and making one other collection, regardless that there are such a lot of extra tales to inform on this vein — is scaffolding a dialog round it.