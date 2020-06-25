The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski Is On The Run From A Cult In Trailer For New Netflix Show

Depart a Remark
Yvonne Strahovski made a reputation for herself on streaming TV due to her function as Serena on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Story, however now she’s leaping to a special streaming service to play a really totally different form of function. Strahovski will star in an upcoming restricted collection on Netflix, referred to as Stateless. The first trailer is out for the brand new present, which relies on a real story, and it reveals Strahovski on the run from a cult.
Check out Yvonne Strahovski within the trailer for a present that appears equal components thrilling and intriguing:
When you thought Yvonne Strahovski fleeing from a cult was going to be the one thrilling a part of Stateless, then the trailer for the Netflix collection proves in any other case. The collection will comply with 4 strangers when their lives collide in the midst of the Australian desert, the place all of them wound up at an immigration detention heart.
Yvonne Strahovski performs an airline stewardess by the identify of Sofie Werner on the run from a harmful cult, and the trailer means that the present will characteristic her character in her days with the cult, when she was dressed up and out and about, in addition to within the desert detention heart.
As for the opposite three strangers whose lives will collide, viewers will see an Afghan refugee alongside together with his household as they flee persecution, a younger father attempting to flee a dead-end job, and a bureaucrat attempting to include a nationwide scandal however working out of time to do it.
Yvonne Strahovski leads a solid additionally comprised of Jai Courtney (enjoying Cam Sandford), Asher Keddie (enjoying Claire Kowitz), Fayssal Bazzi (enjoying Ameer), Marta Dusseldorp (enjoying Margot), Dominic West (enjoying Gordon Masters), and Cate Blanchett (enjoying Pat Masters). The collection, which initially launched on Australia’s ABC, was co-created by Blanchett after she got here up with the thought again in 2013.
Stateless will run for less than six episodes, and viewers should not go into the present anticipating it to run for extra past the primary, and even an anthology. Talking with Deadline, Cate Blanchett (whose Mrs. America TV present debuted on Hulu earlier this yr) addressed whether or not there may very well be a Season 2:
It was undoubtedly conceived that approach [as a one off]. What’s occurred since 2013 is the problematic nature of the scenario has solely deepened and turn into extra enmeshed and politicized. In that approach, the collection does really feel open-ended. What’s extra vital to us — relatively than occurring and making one other collection, regardless that there are such a lot of extra tales to inform on this vein — is scaffolding a dialog round it.
In keeping with the actress and co-creator, the objective of Stateless is extra to create dialog about the subject material than to launch Netflix’s subsequent hit ongoing collection. If there’s solely the one season of the collection, Cate Blanchett did handle to deliver collectively a powerful solid to inform the 4 fundamental characters’ tales.
The excellent news is that the wait to see Yvonne Strahovski’s new present will not be an excessive amount of longer. Stateless launches on Wednesday, July eight at 12:01 a.m. PT on Netflix. The subsequent season of The Handmaid’s Story will not hit Hulu any time too quickly, so Stateless is the place to search out extra of Strahovski sooner relatively than later.
For extra streaming choices now and within the coming weeks, remember to try our 2020 Netflix premiere schedule. When you’re available in the market for some TV choices that are not streaming, try our 2020 summer season premiere information.
Add Comment