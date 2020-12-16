The hapless couple made such a mistake for marriage, the High Court said – action should be taken on both

Punjab-Haryana: The impatient couple got married to court to get married but the lie of both of them was caught by the Punjab-Haryana High Court and giving false information to both of them was overwhelming when the court said why not both But action should be taken under contempt of court. Both will now have to wait for marriage. Also Read – Weather Report: Snowfall will change in weather-hilly areas, cold will increase in the plains

Actually, the loving couple had filed a petition in the High Court, despite not having the age to be married, and had declared themselves worthy of marriage. He showed his age more in the petition. When the matter was investigated, it was found that both the boy and the girl do not have a marriageable age under the Hindu Marriage Act. On finding out the lie, the judge took cognizance in this case and started taking action against both the boy and the girl under contempt of High Court.

According to the information, a boy and girl, resident of village Jakhal in Fatehabad district, had sought protection in the High Court by posing a threat to their families and both had told the High Court that the boy is 21 years old and the girl is 20 years old. . When the High Court issued notice to the girl's family and summoned the reply, they told the court that the girl's age is only 17 years. Which is minor.

After getting information about this, the High Court while hearing that the marriage of both is not valid under the Hindu Marriage Act. The High Court, while ordering the protection of both, ordered SP Fatehabad to investigate the age of the boy and the girl.

On this, the government was informed by the registrar’s birth and death and school certificates that the boy is 21 years old, while the girl’s age is below 18 years. On this answer, the boy and the girl were requested to withdraw the petition from the High Court. The court, while giving permission to withdraw the petition, took cognizance of both the marriage not under the Child Marriage Prohibition Act 2006 and the wrong information in the High Court and asked them why action should be taken against them under contempt.