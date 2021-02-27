The hard analysis of Carlos Bianchi on the present of Lionel Messi’s team

Carlos Bianchi was tough when it came to analyzing the present of Barcelona (Télam)

Carlos Bianchi, In addition to being publicly recognized for his award-winning passes through Boca and Vélez, the Viceroy is a living legend in France thanks to his sweeping passage in Ligue 1 with the Stade de Reims, Paris Saint Germain and Racing Club de Strasbourg jerseys.

Product of the large number of goals he scored with the shirt of the entity of the gala capital, the Viceroy is an authorized word to analyze what happened in the idea of ​​the knockout stages of the Champions League between Mauricio Pochettino and Barcelona. “It is any team at the mercy of what Messi does,” he bluntly released.

In dialogue with the newspaper Le Parisien, he stated: “I was not surprised by the result. Barcelona is an ordinary team. You can see it in La Liga, where they are third, five behind Atlético de Madrid, which has also lost in the Champions League to Chelsea. They don’t have a great championship this season. PSG played a great game, yes, but Barcelona is at the mercy of what Messi does”. PSG won 4 to 1 at the Camp Nou thanks to a triplet from Kylian Mbappé and one from Moise Kean (La Pulga opened the scoring with a penalty).

The former coach of Roma and Atlético Madrid analyzed the reasons for the huge result of the first game: “The defense! (Kylian) Mbappé against (Serginho) Dest, who is hardly an international. Later, Is (Clement) Lenglet a great powerhouse? Piqué hadn’t played for three months … In the second leg, if it turns out the same, PSG can score five or six goals”. The return will be on March 10, at the Parque de Los Príncipes.

Bianchi was also issued on the duel of future figures that are starring Mbappé and Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund striker. “They are strong but different. Haaland is more of a scorer than Kylian, but Kylian will be the best in the world in two or three years. He is more than a scorer. For me, you need to evolve in a team that dominates less. I think that City would not be their place, they have too much the ball. In the end, in the last thirty meters, there is not enough space to run, ”he analyzed.

To close, the Viceroy asked him about the future of Lionel Messi and if he sees him as a possible reinforcement of Paris Saint Germain, an institution where he was for two seasons: “I don’t know what will happen, but I want to see him play. I enjoy. He’s bigger, but he’s capable of dribbling everyone in some games. He’s still an incredible player at 33, like Cristiano Ronaldo or (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic. They are unique”.

