The hard moment of the Sweden goalkeeper after the 4-0 defeat against England: “I should have retired a year ago”

This Tuesday England won 4-0 over the Olympic runner-up Sweden and reached the final of the European Championship women’s soccer in Sheffield. In the grand final of the weekend it will be measured against Germany or France, who must play their commitment today. Hours after the defeat, the goalkeeper of the Scandinavian team spoke about the hard time she is going through due to the aggressive messages that accumulate on her phone.

Hedvig Lindahl, who is 39 years old and has played more than 190 matches with his country’s team, told in statements published by the site The Sun that the attack by trolls on social networks has been atrocious: “When I checked my phone after the game, I got some messages saying how fucking mean I am. This is how it works in today’s society. People don’t know how to take care of their own feelings.”

The goalkeeper acknowledged that the team did not have a good game, but defended her performance: “I do not agree that I was the worst, I was not the figure, but I was in the average and when a team loses like we did, it becomes rare. Probably I’ll have to put up with a lot of shit from people who were disappointed in our loss.”.

The champion of two Women’s Super Leagues and two FA Cups with Chelsea who was runner-up in the world and the Olympic Games with Sweden explained that all this bad time has made her rethink her career: “In hindsight, maybe I should have retired after the 2021 Olympic final. I will continue to play for my club Djurgarden. If coach Peter Gerhardsson thinks I still have something to offer the national team, he should call me. Or else, it’s time to give someone else a chance.”

Hedvig Lindahl is a symbol of the national team (Reuters)

Sweden, number two in the FIFA ranking, was the champion team in the first women’s European Championship, in 1984, and has been runner-up in the competition three more times, although it hasn’t reached the final since 2001. “For 25 minutes, we had plenty of chances. We were closer to opening the scoring. The first goals are always important, but the stronger the opponent, the more important it is. Scoring first would have changed the game”, lamented the Swedish coach, Peter Gerhardssonat the press conference after his defeat.

The tournament is being perfect for England, which has won all five games it has played so far. In their group they successively beat Austria (1-0), Norway (8-0) and Northern Ireland (5-0), before eliminating Spain in the quarter-finals (2-1) and from this win in the semi-finals. It is the third time in its history that Las Leonas have reached the final of the tournament: they lost in the previous two (1984 and 2009).

