The hard reflection of Christian Martinoli on the Mexican National Team

Christian Martinoli considers the Mexican National Team an overrated team (Photo: Instagram/cmartinolimx)

The Mexican team You are one step away from qualifying for Qatar World Cup 2022 and with it access for the eighth consecutive time to a world Cup; However, despite the historical streak that has already accumulated since Russia 2018, one of the most established sports commentators in Mexico considers this team to be overrated.

Is about Christian Martinoliwho since the World Cup cycle heading to Brazil 2014 He has become one of the main critics of the national team, which is why he does not miss any opportunity to show that this team is not up for big things on an important international stage.

Prior to world Cup from Russia, the sportscaster sat down with Jose Ramon Fernandez on ESPN to talk about the expectations and reality of Mexican soccer and he immediately cataloged it as an overrated selection.

José Ramón Fernández with Christian Martinoli on ESPN (Photo: Youtube / ESPN Sports)

“This generation seems overrated to me.”, affirmed Martinoli as soon as the interview with Joserrareferring to the national team that played in the World Cup in Russia and of which there has not been an important generational replacement heading to Qatar.

The commentator of TV Azteca He affirmed that this team “has not left him any important moment to tell”, except for a few flashes. According to his words, “in the last 15 years it is very difficult to find three consecutive games at the same level”, so the selection creates uncertainty no matter who plays.

“You play with the illusion (not reaching a fifth World Cup match). All of this is also fueled by the euphoria as the Cup approaches and where suddenly we find statements, from my point of view very striking, saying that Mexico is for world champion “

Mexico defeated Germany in its Russia 2018 debut, but ended up falling in the round of 16 against Brazil (Photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

Martinoli considered that this type of information ends up distracting from the reality of the Mexican teamso he considered that the Tricolor is overrated, mainly because “it costs nothing to promise” on the part of the protagonists.

He sustains this criticism since Mexico was close to being left out of the World Cup in Brazil in 2014when he attacked the Mexican soccer players for the level shown during the Hex Endwhere they finished in fourth place at the last minute, thanks to a goal from United States against Panama in the last match of the tie.

The words were also addressed, at that time, to the spirit with which Javier Hernandez Chicharito dared to insinuate that Mexico can be world champion and the popular phrase “Imagine things chin ***”, which fueled the expectation around a team that, according to Martinoli, was not that big.

(Photo: Instagram/@cmartinolimx)

Now the very base of the Mexican team who disputed Russia 2018 will look for the classification Qatar 2022as elements such as Guillermo Ochoa, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado, Hirving Lozano, Raúl Jiménez, Jesús Manuel Corona and Edson Álvarez remain in Gerardo Martino’s constant calls.

