The harsh criticism of a former Premier League champion towards Lisandro Martínez: “He cannot compete”

Lisandro was replaced at halftime after suffering four goals in the first half against Brentford (Photo: Reuters)

The physical demand required to compete in the Premier League only true elite footballers reach it. Lisandro Martinez jumped from the Ajax al Manchester United in exchange for 58 million euros and his first presentations at the hands of Erik ten Hag the fans of the club did not like them at all. The 1-2 loss against Brighton in the debut and the historic 0-4 win at the hands of Brentford The recent weekend raised a barrage of criticism for the central defender of the Argentine team.

The first to point to Although it was Jamie Redknappformer soccer player Liverpool y Tottenham. “It may be okay in the Dutch league, where it’s not that physical, but when you play here you know that week after week teams are looking to expose any weaknesses like Brentford did today, like Brighton did last week and like Liverpool will do. . All the teams will play with him because he is very short and not tall enough”, He pointed out about his height of 1.75.

And he added in this regard: “In reality, he is a small midfielder and much less a small centre-back. You will need time. Maybe he can play in midfield. Technically he is a good player, he has played in the Dutch league and he knows the game. But as a centre-back in this league, I think it’s really difficult and you get exposed very quickly.”

Lisandro suffered the height difference in the clash against Brentford (Photo: Reuters)

His fellow broadcaster Gary Neville supplemented the negative comments with another perspective. “When I heard that he was 1.75 he made me back down, physically he cannot compete. Maybe on the left, in a line of three, that could work. Maybe playing in midfield, because we know he can do that. I think he has tenacity and, to be fair, I wouldn’t judge him at all at this point,” added the 12-time Premier League champion with Manchester United.

A few minutes after the game, the Brentford manager admitted that they attacked Lisandro’s area in an aerial way to take advantage of the difference in height. “We knew we were most likely going to win the ball or force a second ball around him. We saw what Brighton did well against them in that way and they are just like us in the way they want to play”, revealed Thomas Frank with a smile on his face for the historic victory.

It is worth remembering that Martínez was replaced at halftime when he could not stand up against the physicality of Brentford: Ben Mee overtook him in the final push for the third goal for the Bees. It will be a difficult week for the Red Devils and Erik ten Hag already made them suffer in the first training session of the week ahead of the match against Liverpool for the third round of the Premier League.

